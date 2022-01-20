The government will tweak the criminal justice system





ISLAMABAD:

The federal government decided on Wednesday to amend the existing laws of the criminal justice system.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while chairing a meeting on system reforms, gave the green light to new laws and amendments.

The amended bill will be presented to the cabinet for approval next week.

Prime Minister Imran, speaking at the meeting, noted that the rule of law was one of the main priorities of the government.

“Over time, the gap between rich and poor in the country has widened due to the lack of significant changes in the criminal justice system,” he observed.

The Prime Minister maintained that the government was reforming the criminal justice system for the first time in the country’s history.

He added that the implementation of the reforms would put into practice the PTI government manifesto for the rule of law.

The Prime Minister received a detailed briefing on the reforms.

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem, during a briefing on the changes, said graduation had been made compulsory for sub-inspectors and SHOs across the country.

Failure to register an FIR may result in a request to the SP, which would be required to take action.

Cases must be tried within nine months, failing which judges would be accountable to the relevant high court.

The minister said police stations across the country would receive government funds for necessary expenses, including stationery and transport.

Obsolete traditions like walking on fire or hot coals to prove one’s innocence would be punishable.

In petty crime cases, the sentence would be reduced from five years to just six months.

There would be no plea bargaining in crimes of a heinous nature, including murder, terrorism, rape and treason.

Moving footage, images, voice recordings and modern devices would be accepted as evidence.

A forensic laboratory would be available for testing.

The Minister of Justice said that it had been decided to introduce a new law on an independent public prosecutor’s office similar to that of the United States and the United Kingdom.

“These changes to the law will revolutionize the country’s police and judicial system,” he added.

“We are not bringing these reforms in the form of an ordinance and it will benefit the common man. The opposition should support this bill.

The participants of the meeting were informed that for the first time in the history of the country, the government was making major changes in the system for which decisions had been taken by involving all the stakeholders.

The meeting was further informed that new offenses and provisions had been proposed in the criminal law, including “harassment of women”.

They were also told that amendments to the Pakistani Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code were also part of these reforms.

Meanwhile, addressing the launching ceremony of the new Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) policy, Prime Minister Imran assured that small and medium entrepreneurs will take action against those who create barriers to business creation. businesses.

The new policy emphasizes business promotion by facilitating registration, streamlining taxes, access to credit and provision of land. Under the new policy, Imran said, the government would provide leases to businesses and encourage the export culture in the country.

“Land is very expensive in our cities…the government would facilitate business people by providing loans at low interest rates and land for rent,” he said. “Action would be taken against institutions that create obstacles [in setting up businesses],” he added.

The prime minister said that in the past, only wealthy traders used to get loans from banks, but the government has changed that culture. “Now even small traders can take advantage of the facility,” he said. “Government policies will soon yield results and many good things will happen in the near future.”

