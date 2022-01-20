Former Brexit comrades turn against Johnson as his position remains perilous





Boris Johnson arrived in the House of Commons for First Ministers’ Questions to a welcome roar from Tory MPs, some of them banging on the pews in front of them to amp up their approval. Moments before, Bury South MP Christian Wakeford had crossed the floor from Tory to Labor, a sight that seemed to galvanize many of his coworkers who were left behind him and behind the Prime Minister. After a disastrous TV interview on Tuesday, in which he looked defeated and nearly broken, Johnson was in more impactful form at the dispatch box. He did not respond to questions from Keir Starmers about his changing stance at Downing Street parties, but each of his escapes was applauded by his own benches. Even when the cheers were loudest, dozens of Tories refused to join in, including former Brexit minister David Davis, who sat on the backmost bench with his arms folded. Occasionally he rose to attract the attention of speakers, and when he did, the noisy backbenchers around him fell silent. Like many on the government benches, I spent weeks and months defending the Prime Minister against often angry voters. I reminded them of his success in delivering Brexit and vaccines, and many other things. But I expect my leaders to take responsibility for the actions they take. Yesterday the Prime Minister did the opposite of that, so I will remind him of a quote that will be all too familiar to him. Leo Amery told Neville Chamberlain: You have sat here too long for all the good you have done. . . In the name of God, go, he said. Churchill’s role Davis was citing the May 1940 Norway debate that led to Chamberlains resigning and being replaced by Johnson’s hero, Winston Churchill, at a time in history that is obviously not comparable to today. today. Chamberlain’s downfall came about because of his conduct of a war on which Britain’s future as an independent country depended; if Johnson loses his job, it will be because of a few drunken parties in Downing Street. By late afternoon, Wakeford’s defection and Davis’ dramatic intervention seemed to have had the perverse effect of slowing the momentum toward a vote of no confidence in Johnson’s leadership. After reports of a flurry of letters on Wednesday morning from Red Wall MPs calling for a vote, most Tories now wanted to wait for senior civil servant Sue Grays to report back to parties next week. Johnson remains in a deeply perilous position, however, and Wakeford’s defection comes as a new poll for Channel 4 News suggests the Tories would lose nearly all of their Red Wall seats if an election were held tomorrow. And Davis’ decision is a reminder that opposition to Johnson comes from all parts of the party, including the prime minister’s former comrades in the Brexit battles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/news/world/uk/denis-staunton-old-brexit-comrades-turn-on-johnson-as-his-position-remains-perilous-1.4780675 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos