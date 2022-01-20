President Jokowi Sentil on MSME lending still within 20% range





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) emphasizes again the small part bank credit for micro, small and medium enterprises (UMKM). He also called for easier access to finance for the sector. Jokowi said that 99.9% of business actors in Indonesia are MSMEs. However, the share of bank credit for MSMEs is currently still around 20%. “So far I also see that the share of credit in banks has not changed. I’ve said it 3 or 4 times, it’s still around 20%,” Jokowi said during the interview. the Financial Services Industry Annual Meeting 2022 and the Launch of Indonesia’s Green Taxonomy, Thursday (20/1/2022). Therefore, Jokowi aims for the share of credit for MSMEs to reach 30% by 2024. breakthroughs from now on. action follow-up – serious, consistent and sustained action. “There should be no more stories about difficult access to credit, difficult access to finance for business actors in the informal sector, MSMEs having difficulties in accessing capital, cooperatives having difficulties in accessing We need to simplify and accelerate this so that it can provide greater opportunities for the younger generation starting businesses and MSMEs to grow their businesses or expand their business scale,” he said. Also, said Jokowi, MSMEs could be an important element in restoring the economy. In addition, it can also play a role in problem solving neck supply chain due to the strong trend of increasing demand that suppliers have not been able to meet due to the not yet 100% recovery of global supply chains. “The success of MSMEs in transforming during the pandemic can be important seed capital to take them to the next level and become the engine of the economy that we do,” he said. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

