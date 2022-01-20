Jason Aldean talks New Year’s Eve with Donald Trump





Prior to New Year’s Eve 2021, Jason Aldean had never partied with a former or active President of the United States. In fact, before his night out at Donald Trump’s New Year’s Eve party, he had never met a president, and on the face of it, he’s still buzzing.

Speaking to Taste of Country Nights, Aldean shares that he’s met all kinds of celebrities as a country music headliner for nearly 20 years. It was about the coolest, though.

“Being with someone like a president is a whole new level of stardom,” the ‘Trouble With a Heartbreak’ singer said. “Especially with President Trump.”

During the full interview, Aldean talks about the few days he spent with the 45th President of the United States. He also reveals the very personal reason why he has become more politically active in recent months.

“That was really cool man,” adds Aldean. “I spent a few days with him, played golf with him, got to know him a bit and it was definitely a different new year.”

Aldean also explains what it would take to get his wife Brittany to sing a duet with him.

“Trouble With a Heartbreak” is the country star’s new single from her upcoming album Georgia, due out in April. It’s Macon’s companion album, released last fall, and a continuation of his sound and structure. Ten new songs will be followed by five live tracks to give fans a complete idea of ​​Aldean’s musical status, as well as where he’s been and where he’s headed.

Grammy-nominated “If I Didn’t Love You” featuring Carrie Underwood was Macon’s only single, although Aldean’s cover of Bryan Adams’ “Heaven” became very popular.

In the first half of this interview, Aldean dives into the song selection process. The 44-year-old also takes stock of his career so far and explains what it would take to retire.

See Inside Jason Aldean’s Spectacular Florida Beach HouseJason Aldean’s beach house in Santa Rosa, Florida sits right on the Gulf of Mexico.

Aldean paid $4.1 million for the new 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,452-square-foot beach house. The spectacular property offers the singer and his family the ability to step out their back door and down a bridge to their own private beach, and the exterior of the villa features a courtyard with iron gates that features gas lanterns. , a swimming pool and a fountain .

Home interior features a main floor with an open floor plan and oversized windows, chiseled stone floors, gourmet kitchen, bedroom and office and fireplace, with coffered ceilings throughout . The upstairs of the home features two separate master bedrooms which both overlook the gulf, as well as two other bedrooms which each have their own ensuite bathroom.

The gorgeous home is also designed for any weather that might blow in from the gulf. Built in 2005, the home features all-impact windows and doors, as well as geothermal heating and cooling, cellulose insulation, foam ceiling and floor insulation and more.

