Prime Minister Imran invokes Silicon Valley as model for startups – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Praising the importance of export-oriented startups and small businesses for the country’s economic growth, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday he wanted to emulate the success of Silicon Valley and make Pakistan a hub for new businesses.

Addressing the launch of the National Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Policy on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan pledged to take tough action against ministries and government officials who have created obstacles to the creation of new startups and export-oriented companies.

Stating that new incentives would be given to these businesses, which he said had been overlooked in the past, the Prime Minister said: We are giving SMEs a bank credit facility, land for their businesses on lease and [are committed to] eradicate the red carpet.

Prime Minister Khan said that the SME sector is the biggest source of employment and has a huge share in wealth creation.

Giving the example of Silicon Valley, the hub of startups and global tech companies in the United States, he said young people around the world have become billionaires thanks to IT-related startups.

He said the government was helping young people get credit and other facilities and said he was happy that $500 million in investment in Pakistani startups is coming from abroad. That, he said, meant the country was heading in the right direction.

Speaking of exports, the Prime Minister said that small countries like Singapore, which had a much smaller population than Pakistan, had overtaken us in terms of exports. Singapore, with a population of 5 million, has more than $300 billion in exports, while Malaysia has $220 billion, he said.

The Prime Minister said the government was trying to reduce regulations for SMEs to make it easier. In particular, he spoke about the No Objection Certificate (NOC) regime, adding that company inspections would be simplified using the latest computerized methods.

He recalled that the government had inherited multiple economic problems, but said that despite the challenges, the country had recorded record increases in exports, remittances and tax collection figures.

He pledged to achieve his target of generating 8 trillion rupees in tax during his five-year term, saying work was underway with the help of the national database and the authority to develop a system to identify people and entities who have not paid. taxes.

The Prime Minister also announced that the government would not close businesses or impose a general lockdown during the new wave of Covid-19, adding that this wave would be countered by smart lockdowns.

He called on people to follow all standard operating procedures (SOPs), but said the economy would not be shut down.

In another meeting on major city master plans, Prime Minister Khan said the government was paying special attention to their development as real engines of growth.

The Prime Minister instructed the concerned authorities to take all possible measures to remove obstacles to the completion of various development projects on a priority basis to provide maximum relief to their residents.

Due to the rural exodus, cities face multiple challenges and housing, job opportunities and civic amenities are scarce. It is necessary to work on special development programs for these major cities and they must be accelerated, the prime minister said during the meeting.

He also ordered the authorities to work in close coordination and launch a concerted campaign for the uprising of cities like Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalsbad, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Information Ch Fawad Hussain, Minister of Industry Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar and Minister of Planning Asad Umar.

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar joined the meeting via video link.

In a separate session convened to discuss the shortage of urea, Prime Minister Khan said the government had worked out a comprehensive fertilizer distribution mechanism and would seek the help of the district administration to ensure availability of urea-based fertilizers to farmers at controlled rates.

The meeting was informed that the production of urea during the three-year tenure of the current government exceeded 6.1 million tons, which had never exceeded 5.5 million tons before 2018.

Posted in Dawn, January 20, 2022

