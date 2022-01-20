Modi vows to defend profits of financial oligarchy as Omicron tsunami tears India apart

As a tsunami of COVID-19 cases sweeps across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again promised the financial oligarchy that no national lockdown will come to cut off the flow of profits to India. financial oligarchy. All industries and businesses must continue to operate, forcing workers to work despite the dangerous situation of the pandemic.

On January 13, Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the pandemic with state chief ministers to review public health preparedness for COVID-19 and immunization progress, the official Indian prime ministers website reported. . Modis’ review, however, was not intended to highlight the danger posed by the highly infectious variant of Omicron, which is now driving an exponential increase in coronavirus infections.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in Houston in 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

In fact, Modi, in his remarks at the meeting, once again made it clear that his government’s policy, like that of many other capitalist governments around the world, is to allow coronavirus to literally infect every Indian. . Noting that the Omicron variant infects the masses much faster than previous variants, he said bluntly, we need to make sure there is no panic.

Modis’ remarks were not intended to prevent panic but to prevent action to stop mass infections. His ruling Hindu supremacist party, the Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP), was holding massive campaign rallies in five polling states, including Uttar Pradesh, until the country’s election commission finally forced a ban on gatherings at the beginning of the year.

Other public events where thousands of people gather are also taking place. One such superspreader event was the annual 47-day Magh Mela-2022 religious fair, where tens of thousands of Hindu worshipers swim in three rivers in Prayagraj, BJP-controlled Uttar Pradesh, the state the most populous in India with more than 200 million inhabitants.

On the other hand, when it comes to talking about the profit interests of the financial oligarchy, Modi was very firm. When developing any strategy on COVID-19, he insisted that we must bear in mind that there should be minimum damage to ordinary people’s livelihoods and economic activities, and that the momentum of the economy must be maintained.

Given that Modis’ policies have pushed hundreds of millions of people into extreme poverty during the pandemic, his reference here to ordinary people is entirely wrong. His message is not for Indian workers but for financial aristocrats who have increased their personal wealth during the pandemic by tens of billions of dollars. In the midst of an exponential wave of Omicron cases, the word Modis has only one meaning: whatever disaster is about to arise, the dynamics of the economy, i.e. the overexploitation of workers, must be maintained.

To justify this pro-business policy amid a massive rise in COVID-19 cases, he proposed focusing more on local containment rather than a national lockdown, and home isolation rather than research contact restrictions, mass testing and other key public health policies.

Modi and his policymakers are well aware that even these limited measures are not effective in a huge country like India, where most Indians live in small buildings, crowded slums and small huts without any hygienic conditions. nor drinking water. While calling for home isolation of COVID-19 patients, he did not say a word about providing financial aid or food to infected people and their families. He also didn’t say a word about helping with medical expenses for people in need of care.

His call for a greater focus on local containment not only marks the abandonment of even a limited nationally coordinated program to fight the pandemic.

On the same day Modi made the remarks, India recorded more than 247,000 daily cases in 24 hours, up 27% from the previous day’s tally. On the same day, 380 new deaths were confirmed, bringing the greatly underestimated official toll to 485,035. As of January 19, six days after Modis’ speech, the total number of infections reached 33.2 million cases and the number of active cases approached 2 million.

In fact, scientific studies have shown that the real number of deaths in India is 10 times higher, between 3 and 5 million deaths.

Additionally, experts cast serious doubts on the official number of COVID-19 cases and tests. On January 15, a NDTV The report showed how India’s daily tests were not keeping up with the rate at which cases rose in December, indicating severe under-reporting of COVID-19 cases. Cases have increased by 265%, but testing has only increased by 4%, he noted. Referring to the positivity rate currently at 19.65% and constantly increasingNDTV concluded, This shows that more and more tests are coming back positive.

Yet neither Modi nor India’s ruling elite as a whole consider the situation alarming enough to press the warning button.

Ignoring countless reports showing that a vaccine policy alone cannot tackle COVID-19 and especially the highly infectious and vaccine-resistant variants like Omicron, Modi in his remarks to chief ministers said that the vaccination is the most effective weapon to fight corona.

During the meetings, Modi bragged about India’s vaccination figures. However, even in this area it conceals critical figures. Of 940 million adults over 18 in India eligible for vaccination, 640 million received at least one dose, leaving 300 million adults at risk of infection.

Even though the Modi government announced the vaccination of 15-18 year olds from January 3, NewsClick wrote: It is progressing at a slow pace as usual. Meanwhile, as schools and colleges reopen, the under-18 population is increasingly infected. Meanwhile, unlike many other countries, India does not provide third booster doses to the people. Although Modi recently promised booster shots for 30 million healthcare workers and other frontline workers, even that is shockingly behind schedule, the news website reported.

To claim that his government cares about the pandemic, Modi asserted: We must continue to develop our medical infrastructure and workforce with emphasis on scientific knowledge on the awareness front. The bitter experience of the past two years tells an entirely different story.

Even after disastrous pandemic experiences, India’s budgetary allocation for healthcare stood at 1.8% of its GDP, among the lowest of any government in the world. Despite empty talk about boosting medical infrastructure and staffing, thousands of frontline workers, including health workers, have repeatedly taken to the streets to protest several demands, including decent wages .

Modi and India’s ruling elite have left the people in the dark about this collapsing situation. Already, the media are reporting a growing number of hospitalized cases. After the death of at least 1,700 doctors in India during the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of healthcare workers are falling ill in hospitals in Delhi, Mumbai and the state of Maharashtra. This is forcing a number of hospitals to stop treating non-COVID patients with critical non-communicable diseases like chronic diabetes.

For all Modis references to scientific knowledge on [the] On the awareness front, he has since the start of the pandemic promoted superstitions, invoking cosmic energy to drive away the SARS-CoV-2 virus by urging the public to beat gongs and blow conches at auspicious times. Two years later, scientists are concerned about the lack of proper scientific data on literally every aspect of COVID-19, including infections, deaths and vaccine effectiveness.

Modi is known for these types of public stunts aimed at gaining popularity, such as having his image printed on vaccine certificates. However, history will remember that the pandemic policy of India’s ruling elites was a horrific failure, driven entirely by the profit interests of Indian and international capital.