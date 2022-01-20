Connect with us

Modi vows to defend profits of financial oligarchy as Omicron tsunami tears India apart

As a tsunami of COVID-19 cases sweeps across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again promised the financial oligarchy that no national lockdown will come to cut off the flow of profits to India. financial oligarchy. All industries and businesses must continue to operate, forcing workers to work despite the dangerous situation of the pandemic.

On January 13, Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the pandemic with state chief ministers to review public health preparedness for COVID-19 and immunization progress, the official Indian prime ministers website reported. . Modis’ review, however, was not intended to highlight the danger posed by the highly infectious variant of Omicron, which is now driving an exponential increase in coronavirus infections.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in Houston in 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

In fact, Modi, in his remarks at the meeting, once again made it clear that his government’s policy, like that of many other capitalist governments around the world, is to allow coronavirus to literally infect every Indian. . Noting that the Omicron variant infects the masses much faster than previous variants, he said bluntly, we need to make sure there is no panic.

Modis’ remarks were not intended to prevent panic but to prevent action to stop mass infections. His ruling Hindu supremacist party, the Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP), was holding massive campaign rallies in five polling states, including Uttar Pradesh, until the country’s election commission finally forced a ban on gatherings at the beginning of the year.

Other public events where thousands of people gather are also taking place. One such superspreader event was the annual 47-day Magh Mela-2022 religious fair, where tens of thousands of Hindu worshipers swim in three rivers in Prayagraj, BJP-controlled Uttar Pradesh, the state the most populous in India with more than 200 million inhabitants.

On the other hand, when it comes to talking about the profit interests of the financial oligarchy, Modi was very firm. When developing any strategy on COVID-19, he insisted that we must bear in mind that there should be minimum damage to ordinary people’s livelihoods and economic activities, and that the momentum of the economy must be maintained.

Given that Modis’ policies have pushed hundreds of millions of people into extreme poverty during the pandemic, his reference here to ordinary people is entirely wrong. His message is not for Indian workers but for financial aristocrats who have increased their personal wealth during the pandemic by tens of billions of dollars. In the midst of an exponential wave of Omicron cases, the word Modis has only one meaning: whatever disaster is about to arise, the dynamics of the economy, i.e. the overexploitation of workers, must be maintained.

