China LPR: PBOC continues to cut critical lending rates to shore up its economic woes





The central bank also cut its five-year prime rate by five basis points to 4.6%, the first rate cut since April 2020.

China’s prime lending rate is the rate at which commercial banks lend to their best customers, and it serves as a benchmark rate for other loans. The one-year term influences new loans and outstanding loans that need to be repaid in a shorter time. The five-year, meanwhile, generally serves as a reference for mortgages.

China’s GDP grew 8.1% in 2021, according to government figures released earlier this week, but the pace slumped in the last quarter. Analysts expect the country to face even more difficulties this year, as the world’s second-largest economy tries to stave off coronavirus outbreaks with its strict zero-Covid policy, and the real estate crisis continues to worsen. . Even Chinese President Xi Jinping, not normally one to make public remarks on economic policy, earlier this week called on Western central banks to avoid raising interest rates too quickly to fight the coronavirus crisis. inflation, while his country’s policies are moving in the opposite direction. Before Thursday, the Chinese central bank had already adjusted its policy. It cut a major lending rate to financial institutions earlier this week. And alongside its cut to the prime lending rate last month, the central bank also cut the reserve requirement ratio, which determines how much cash banks must hold in reserve. Hang Seng Index HSI Shanghai Composite SHCOMP Nikkei N225 Kospi KOSPI that of Hong Kongpulled higher on Thursday after the Chinese central bank’s rate cuts. It jumped more than 2% at noon local time as tech and real estate stocks rallied strongly. Mainland Chinaalso slightly higher. from Japanand Koreaincreased by 1% and 0.5% respectively. China’s easing cycle is in full swing,” Sheana Yue, China economist for Capital Economics, wrote in a note released Thursday. “Today’s reduction will immediately ripple through outstanding variable rate business loans and should also lead to cheaper loans for new fixed rate borrowers,” she said, noting that mortgages would be “slightly cheaper”, which should help support housing demand. “We expect further easing measures to follow in the coming months,” Yue wrote, adding that it is possible that the central bank will make further cuts in the one-year loan prime rate. Avoiding a collapse of China’s real estate sector is of particular concern in China. The industry’s slump began more than a year ago when Beijing began cracking down on developers’ excessive borrowing, a move intended to curb their high leverage and curb runaway oil prices. real estate. But the problem escalated dramatically last fall when China’s most indebted Evergrande developer, with some $300 billion in debt, began issuing more urgent warnings about liquidity problems. Analysts have long feared a meltdown could trigger greater risks for China’s property market, hurting homeowners and the wider financial system. Even so, the latest measures are “not enough to revive the economy”, according to analysts at Nomura. “In our view, the real drags on the Chinese economy are the rising costs of China’s zero Covid strategy to contain the waves of coronavirus, slowing export growth and deteriorating real estate sector,” they wrote. in a report Thursday. The no-tolerance strategy to contain the coronavirus has resulted in strict lockdowns and severe isolation. Policymakers also face other constraints, such as a significant amount of hidden debt held by local governments, the analysts wrote. If credit is allowed to expand too much, it could cause local governments to borrow even more, compounding their debt problems.

