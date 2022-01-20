1922 Committee: Vote of no confidence in ‘near’ Boris Johnson





DOUGLAS Ross has claimed that reaching the number of letters from Tory MPs needed to trigger a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson is closer than far.

The Scottish Conservative leader said it was clear the number of MPs unhappy with Johnson’s premiership outnumbered those who spoke out publicly due to the number of letters sent to committee chairman Sir Graham Brady.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotlands Drive Time, Ross said there was a major operation underway by Tory whips to get MPs to withdraw their letters of no confidence in the Prime Minister. READ MORE:Boris Johnson refuses to say Douglas Ross is NOT a ‘lightweight’ Ross also said he had not spoken to Johnson or House Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg, who called Ross a lighthearted figure, as he called for the Prime Minister’s resignation. The comments sparked a Tory civil war, with Tory MSPs in Scotland calling on Johnson to step down, and Westminster Tories like Rees-Mogg hitting them in defense of the Prime Minister. It comes after a tense PMQ where Johnson again dodged calls for the resignation and told MPs to await the outcome of civil servant Sue Grays’ inquiry into numerous parties held in Downing Street amid lockdown restrictions were in place. And now Ross, who last week called on the Prime Minister to stand down when he admitted breaking the rules, has said he stands by his position. Ross said there was a ‘significant’ operation underway by Tory whips He said: Well, I made my position on the prime minister clear and I knew that wasn’t going to happen immediately. You know, it’s a process to follow. I think what we’ve seen over the past few days is that more and more MPs are seeing it publicly, and they’re taking a position similar to mine, that they’ve unfortunately come to this conclusion. And there is a feeling that we are getting closer and closer to the 54 letters required to enter the 1922 Committee, which suggests that there are far more than those of us who have publicly stated our position who are unhappy with the current Prime Minister. minister and his position as leader of the Conservative Party. Ross’s comments come after Tory Red Wall MP Christian Wakeford defected to Labor minutes before PMQs began on Wednesday. READ MORE: Scottish Labor members fury over Christian Wakeford’s defection The Scottish Conservative leader, and also an MP, said there was work going on behind the scenes to try to stop the vote of no confidence in Johnson. However, he added that only Brady would know the true number of letters that were submitted. When asked if he thought the 54-letter threshold was close, he said: I think it’s close, but while MPs can submit letters they can also withdraw their letters and I know that this is an important operation underway by the whips at this time to encourage colleagues who may have submitted a letter to step down again. So I think we’re on a bit of a rollercoaster. It goes up and it goes down. But I think most people think we’re getting closer to a number 54 rather than further away from it. Johnson faced multiple calls to quit in PMQs on Wednesday Asked if he would be left in a difficult position if Johnson stayed on, Ross replied: Well, I think we’ve seen a huge amount of support for my position from fellow MSPs at Holyrood. I’ve talked to board leaders, I talk to members all the time. I’m not saying it’s universally 100% behind me because I understand that people support the prime minister. They want him to continue the work for which we were all elected here just a few years ago, but I think our efforts are being hampered by some of the decisions he has made and indeed some of the comments he made through that period and I think perhaps what was most damaging of all was the misleading statements that people cannot reconcile with the evidence that you have in front of them. READ MORE: Boris Johnson’s aide denies reports the PM was in tears during meetings with angry MPs And, when asked if he would turn around, taking the advice of Scottish Secretary Alister Jacks to back the Prime Minister, Ross said: I think my position is pretty clear. I did not take this decision lightly. I thought about it a lot before making this decision. And I think people know my position and before, I’ve taken, I think sometimes tough and unpopular positions, but I don’t change them lightly.

