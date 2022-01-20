Prime Minister Imran Khan stresses development of big cities





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government is focusing its efforts on developing major cities to boost the country’s economy.

Chairing a meeting on the Big Cities Plan in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said cities face many challenges due to rural-urban migration, including housing, job prospects and civic amenities.

The Prime Minister ordered relevant authorities to take all necessary measures to remove obstacles to the implementation of various development programs in major cities on a priority basis.

He also ordered the authorities to work closely together and launch a concerted campaign for the development and recovery of major cities such as Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala.

The prime minister said work on special development programs for major cities should be accelerated.

“Facilitation of smallholder farmers is one of the main priorities of the government,” said the Prime Minister, adding that the government has developed a comprehensive urea distribution mechanism with the help of the district administration which ensure the availability of urea-based fertilizers for farmers. at the control rate.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Industry Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar participated in the meeting via video link.

