Politics
Who is the arrested Hindu priest?
Who is the militant Hindu priest who was arrested for a vitriolic speech he gave against Muslims last month?
Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, 58, head of the powerful Dasna Devi temple in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (UP), was one of several right-wing Hindu leaders who spoke at an event in the city of Haridwar, where they openly called for violence against Muslims.
Videos of the event quickly circulated on social media, prompting an outpouring of shocked and angry reactions, an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and complaints to the police from concerned citizens. The Supreme Court is hearing a motion asking for an independent investigation into the event.
Mr. Narsinghanand is no stranger to controversy. For months, he has been accused of making deeply offensive remarks against women and minorities. His videos and words reach millions on social media, spawning an army of right-wing followers.
He would have called Muslims “demons”, threatened to “eliminate” them and said he was striving to create an India “free from Islam”. In September, UP police recorded three cases against him for allegedly insulting women after a video of him portraying female politicians as mistresses to their male counterparts went viral.
Mr Narsinghanand already faces charges in more than 20 different cases, according to his lawyer, Maa Chetnanand Saraswati, who is also a priest at Dasna Devi Temple.
Police shared details of 10 of the cases with the BBC – the charges included attempted murder, aiding and abetting suicide and dacoity (banditry). Ms Chetnanand said the cases were politically motivated.
His close aide and “confidant” Anil Yadav said the cases were “like our jewelry. It’s not a problem”.
When the BBC asked Mr Narsinghanand about the hate speech allegations, he became agitated and threw down his microphone.
Born Deepak Tyagi, Mr Narsinghanand is said to be an engineer who studied in Russia and worked in the UK before returning to India. He joined Dasna Temple as a priest in 2007.
Critics say his latest comments in Haridwar are aimed at stoking passions in UP, India’s most populous state, where BJP’s Yogi Adityanath – who himself has come under fire for his anti-Muslim rhetoric – is in the running to be re-elected as chief minister in the polls from February.
They say Mr Narsinghanand is protected by his closeness to BJP leaders – and the fact that his hardline policies benefit what they say is the party’s polarizing agenda.
“No prominent BJP leader can now associate with him because of his statements and their international ramifications. However, the kind of hatred he managed to generate directly benefits the BJP,” said Alishan Jafri, journalist Delhi-based at The Wire’s Hate Watch. , which tracks hate crimes.
No major BJP leader has so far condemned the speeches or the event itself. BJP leader and former spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay attended the Haridwar event but said he was only there for half an hour on the final day.
Police had registered charges against Mr Narsinghanand and several others for “promoting enmity between groups” and “insulting religious feelings” in connection with the event.
But the first arrest came after more than a month – on January 13, when Uttarakhand state police arrested Jitendra Narayan Tyagi. He is a Muslim – named Waseem Rizvi – who says he converted to Hinduism and changed his name.
Mr Narsinghanand, who was with Mr Tyagi when he was arrested in Haridwar, was heard on video telling police “you are all going to die”, as they took Mr. Tyagi away.
He is heard demanding to know why Mr. Tyagi was arrested. “I am with him in all three cases. Did he do it alone? He asked.
Asked about it, Mr Narsinghanand said: “Do I have guns? Should I file terrorism charges for speaking out? If so, half of India’s population should be in jail.”
Last Sunday, when Mr Narsinghanand was finally arrested, police said they were two different cases – for delivering hate speech and making derogatory remarks about women.
In the weeks leading up to his arrest, critics wondered how his controversial personality and divisive rhetoric had evaded investigation for so long.
This is particularly striking when compared to a series of arrests in UP in recent years against people charged with far lesser offenses – people have been held up for tweets who could allegedly disturb the peace, a journalist was arrested for “irresponsible” reporting that may “incite violence”, and others have been detained for putting up posters against a controversial citizenship law.
Many of them have been detained or charged under a draconian anti-terrorism law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA, which makes it difficult to obtain bail. Prime Minister Modi’s government has been accused of abusing the law to stifle dissent and target minorities – allegations they deny.
Rajesh Tyagi, one of 76 lawyers who wrote to the highest court asking for an investigation into the Haridwar event, said it is Mr Narsinghanand who should be charged under the UAPA given the violent rhetoric he would have used for months.
In October, Mr. Narsinghanand was appointed leader of the largest sect of Hindu seers.
A few weeks earlier, a 14-year-old Muslim boy had been badly beaten for entering the Dasna temple – Mr Narsinghanand called him a “trained killer”. Police said the boy got lost and accidentally entered the temple premises.
The temple is revered by local Hindus and Muslims, and the grounds host an annual fair for the Dussehra festival which attracts the entire community. But now a banner outside the temple says, “Muslims are not allowed to enter.”
A poster inside the temple now calls on Hindus to give birth to no less than five children, a reference to a popular but unsubstantiated right-wing myth that India’s estimated 200 million Muslims will soon outnumber its 800 million Hindus.
Outside, the temple is surrounded by police who only allow entry with identification.
They say Mr. Narsinghanand’s life is in danger. The state spends up to three million rupees ($40,570; $29,490) a month to ensure its security.
In the town of Dasna, where Muslims make up more than 80% of the population, a district police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Mr Narsinghanand’s speeches further polarized the community.
A local Muslim, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was trying to “spoil religious relations” in the area.
But many Hindus support it. Narendra Sharma, a trader, said he unified the Hindus. For many hardline BJP supporters, Mr Modi does not go far enough.
“Mr. Narsinghanand supporters are mostly Mr. Adityanath supporters, not Mr. Modi supporters,” Mr. Jafri said.
“There is a leader in the BJP. His name is Yogi Adityanath,” Yadav said. “Mr. Modi has opened up avenues for Muslims that have made them very powerful over the past 10 years,” he added.
Older residents remembered a time when Dasna was more inclusive – but feared that had already changed.
