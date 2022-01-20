Medina State of Imran Khan





The Islamic utopia promised by the outgoing Prime Minister has been in the making for almost all Pakistans for 75 years

Prime Minister Imran Khan, writing in the Express Tribune daily on January 17, 2022, postulated: The rise and fall of nations is different from the rise and fall of civilizations. Nations can be attacked, redesigned or reimagined exogenously but civilizations cannot be killed from the outside, they only commit suicide. The core of every civilization is its spiritual principles; when they die, civilization dies.

In Islamic civilization, the manifestation of our spiritual principles occurred in the Prophets (peace be upon him) Medina. Along with many other important principles, there were five very important guiding principles upon which the state of Medina was built. These principles are unity, justice and the rule of law leading to meritocracy, a solid moral and ethical basis, the inclusion of all humans in progress and prosperity, and finally, the pursuit of knowledge.

First symptom: becoming ideological

Pakistan was conceived as an Islamic utopia quite soon after its birth. First, the ideology may have relied on the recent success of the communist state of the Soviet Union. Article 228 of the Constitution of Pakistan says: There shall be a Council of Islamic Ideology. The Urdu word used by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and other leaders is nazriatime, which means ideological. It was never used during the Pakistani movement which broke out in pre-Partition India before 1947. Today we often refer to Nazaria-e-Pakistan, the ideology of Pakistan.

Why did we choose ideological for Pakistan? The word was first used during the Reign of Terror of the French Revolution, coined by Antoine Destutt de Tracy in 1796 while in prison awaiting trial. It was borrowed by Lenin with terror as a legitimate tool of the people. Muslims took inspiration from the equality (musawaat) of communism as a collectivizing creed and called it Godless Islam. Pakistan was supposed to be ideological with Allah presiding over it. Like the Soviet Union, the clerical intellectual believed that an Islamic state should have no constitutional opposition. In this sense, theocratic Iran is ideological, Pakistan is not.

Ideology as a tool of oppression

It’s the word nazriati that puts you off because it denies democracy and implies the regimentation of thought through coercion. It belongs to the vocabulary of absolutism and has brought only misfortune to minorities and women in Pakistan. Had al-Qaeda succeeded in conquering Pakistan, its leader Ayman al-Zawahiri would have abolished the opposition to make the state truly Islamic, which he proposed in his treaty on the constitution of Pakistan. The treatise The Morning and the Lamp has been widely distributed by madrassas in Pakistan as the true constitution of the country.

The military dictator, General Ziaul Haq, did not think of Riyasat-e-Madina but of the essence of his rule: Nizam-e-Mustafa. Its greatest legacy is said to be Islamization; but it had already taken root with the adoption of the Goals Resolution in 1949. The Council of Islamic Ideology had also been established in 1962 by Ayub Khan. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s economic socialism had very clear Islamic overtones, while his efforts to unite Muslim countries were also among his major foreign policy initiatives. It was the 1973 Constitution of the founders of the Pakistan Peoples Party that made Islamic studies compulsory in schools.

Was Nizam-e-Mustafa different?

In 1974, Pakistan legally declared all Ahmadis non-Muslims. In 1977, a federal law banned the sale of alcohol to Muslims. Even our nuclear program was said to be building an Islamic bomb. The 1977 anti-Bhutto movement also used the demand for Nizam-e-Mustafa (the system of the Prophet of Islam) to replace the Bhutto social democracy. It was before Zia arrived. Ideology is coercive in history as shown by the evolution of the communist state in Europe. Pakistan was no different, except that it lacked the scientific rationalism of the European ideological state and remained aloof from modern learning.

Haseeb Asif, writing in the now defunct Herald on October 8, 2018, noted: It is no secret that Zia relied heavily on Islam and Ulema due to lack of popular support. Some of his concessions to the ulema still haunt us today. The penal code was amended to add the death penalty as a punishment for blasphemy and expand the scope of what constitutes blasphemy. In 1979 he enacted the Hudood Ordinances with penalties such as lashes for adultery. In 1980, he established the Federal Shariah Court to hear appeals in cases under the Hudood orders. In 1981, it set up a hand-picked advisory body, Majlis-e-Shoora, to act as a federal parliament. It was crowded with scholars appointed by him. He also introduced mandatory deduction of zakat from bank accounts, which led to Shiites rising up in violent protests.

In 1984, he felt so confident about the strength of his constituents comprising ulema, spiritual leaders, business and military circles that he decided to hold a referendum asking if the people wanted Islamic laws in the country and if their answer was yes, then that automatically meant that they wanted Zia as President of Pakistan for the next five years.

More utopias to come

Next to it, there are two religion-based states brewing. India, which began as a democracy, implements its own chaotic form of religious laws older than the Sharia of mullah-based Islam; on the western border of Pakistan there is the revived utopia of the Taliban who do not think that Riyasat-e-Madina in Pakistan under Imran Khan is such a big upheaval. The Taliban destroyed the Buddha of Bamiyan and killed their Hazara community en masse, with the genocide crossing Pakistan to Quetta, where the minority community has settled since before 1947. Today, the Hazara make up 10-20% of the national population of Afghanistan, making them a significant minority in a country of 38 million people. Many non-state actors from South Punjab in Pakistan, sworn to the creation of something like Riyasat-e-Madina, rode to Quetta to participate in the Hazara massacres.

The other Islamic utopia after the utopias of Pakistan and Afghan Iran, at war with the Sunni states of the Gulf. Iraq, Syria and Lebanon were all but destroyed in Islam’s deadliest internal war. Seeing what is happening in the region, Arab states without armies because army generals most often take power have an overt and not so overt partnership with the nuclear power of Israel. Qatar, once poles apart from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia for which it kept American and Turkish troops on its soil, has reached out to its two rivals to make peace, such is the fear of utopia imagined by Iran. Saudi Arabia is negotiating with Iran to achieve some kind of peaceful coexistence. Somewhere, the ideal of Riyasat-e-Madina has been lost.

Our ultimate ideologue

In Pakistan, the most revered leader of the Islamic utopia with its separate judiciary was Jamaatud Dawas Hafiz Saeed. The world did not respect him as much as Pakistan did after the Mumbai adventure in 2008. Today he is a UN-designated terrorist on whom the United States has placed a $10 million bounty; and Pakistan sentenced him to 36 years in five terrorist financing cases. There are other pillars of Islam, men of spiritual greatness whom the world unjustly opposes. They all want to create something like the Riyasat-e-Madina. These include, but are not limited to, the quintessential jihadist Harkatul Jihad al-Islami, which gave birth to Harkatul Mujahideen (HuM); the Harkatul Ansar (HuA); and the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) led by Maulana Masud Azhar for whom an Indian plane was hijacked after foolishly landing in New Delhi to conquer India and getting caught.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stubbed his toe earlier when he appeared to accuse Pakistani women of being harassed by men. He must also come to terms with the highly developed jurisprudence of the religious utopia he is thinking of. Pakistan has always been conceived as a utopia more or less like Riyasat-e-Madina and has not covered itself in glory. It is prayed that the task of remodeling underway since 1947 will not be repeated by revolutionizing national education to recreate the state of Medina.

Education as a victim

Pervez Hoodbhoy wrote about Imran Khan’s unique curriculum in Dawn Daily July 19, 2020: Government of Punjab has made teaching of Holy Quran compulsory at college and university level. Without passing the required exam, no student will be able to obtain a BA, B.Sc., BE, ME, MA, M.Sc., M.Phil., Ph.D. or medical degree. Even Zia’s regime had no such general requirements. To get a university teaching post in the 1980s, one had to name all the wives of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and recite difficult religious passages such as Dua-i-Qunoot. Yet students could earn degrees without it. This option is now closed.

Significantly inferior to their Iranian, Indian and Bangladeshi counterparts, Pakistani students perform poorly in all international science and math competitions. The best students invariably come from the elite O-/A-level stream. More worrying is that most students are unable to express themselves coherently and grammatically in any language, be it Urdu or English. They stopped reading books.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweekpakistan.com/imran-khans-state-of-madina/

