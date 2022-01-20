Trump’s legal turmoil expands at Jan. 6 inquiry and in New York state





WASHINGTON

Former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles escalated on Wednesday as the US Supreme Court ruled he could not use executive privilege to protect hundreds of pages of documents related to the attack of January 6, 2021 against the United States Capitol of a congressional committee formed to investigate its causes.

The ruling, which was released by the court early Wednesday evening, came less than a day after the New York attorney general decided to compel Trump and two of his children to testify and produce documents in the trial. a fraud investigation.

The Supreme Court ruling upheld a lower court ruling that rejected Trump’s claim that executive privilege protected more than 700 pages of White House documents currently held by the National Archives.

According to a filing produced by the archives, the trove of documents includes presidential diaries, diaries of White House visitors, a draft election integrity executive order, handwritten notes from the White House chief of staff of the Mark Meadows, and briefing materials produced for former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

The select committee is investigating the attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob that intends to disrupt the counting of electoral votes beginning in the 2020 presidential election. The committee is investigating whether and to what extent Trump will He himself was responsible for instigating the attack, which was linked to his false claim that the election was stolen from him.

The former president has also been criticized for being slow to call on rioters to disperse, and members of his administration have been accused of waiting too long to send National Guard troops to help police officers in the Capitol and Metropolitan Police in Washington, DC. Department.

The documents now available to the select committee can shed light on the thoughts of the former president and his collaborators during the attack and in the hours that followed.

New York AG alleges fraud

In a filing Tuesday evening, attorneys for the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a 115-page brief with the New York Supreme Court seeking a ruling that Trump and two of his children, Donald J. Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump, be required to testify under oath about how the Trump Organization reported the value of its various assets when dealing with financial institutions, tax authorities and other third parties.

The states’ claim is that the Trump Organization has systematically misrepresented the value of its various assets in different official documents, such as lowering their estimates when calculating its tax bill and overestimating them when seeking loans from banks.

New York State law allows Attorney General to sue for fraud [w]whenever a person will engage in fraudulent or illegal acts repeated or otherwise. In the filing, the office says it uncovered separate and distinct fraudulent or illegal acts that affected more than one person.

Delay tactics

The Trump Organization, which owns numerous golf resorts, apartment and office buildings and other real estate, took the investigation to court. Last month, Trump filed a lawsuit against James, claiming his investigation into his business is a form of political harassment. James, a Democrat, was elected to her post after a campaign in which she promised to take legal action against Trump and his company.

In a statement, Alan Futerfas, an attorney representing Donald J. Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, said: “In 160 pages of legal briefing, the Attorney General’s office deliberately fails to respond to Ms. James’ repeated threats to target the family. Trump and his claims about his criminal investigation, all of which are the essence of our motion to rescind or suspend the subpoenas.”

For his part, James characterized Trump’s resistance as an effort to delay the inevitable.

For more than two years, the Trump Organization has used delaying tactics and litigation to try to thwart a legitimate investigation into its financial dealings, James said in a statement released Tuesday evening.

So far in our investigation, we have uncovered significant evidence to suggest that Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values ​​to financial institutions for economic gain, James said. The Trumps must comply with our legal subpoenas for documents and testimony, because no one in this country can choose whether and how the law applies to them. We will not be deterred in our efforts to pursue this investigation and ensure that no one is above the law.

Anomalies cataloged

The Attorney General’s office filing lists several instances in which the Trump Organization provided information to counterparties in different transactions that do not match other data sources. It also notes that despite testimony from the company’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, that Trump kept paper records of his financial dealings in his Manhattan office, none of those documents were produced to investigators.

Miriam Baer, ​​a century-old law professor at Brooklyn Law School, said the attorney general’s office filing was more detailed than would have been necessary to persuade a court to compel the former president to testify. Baer said that suggests James wanted the attention of not just the court but also the media.

This is a very well presented case. It’s very simple and it’s pretty rational, Baer told VOA. This is how you get a court to make some kind of decision that will enforce compliance with a subpoena. So it’s both a necessary filing and also, in some ways, it does a lot more work for the Attorney General, in the sense that it’s obviously addressing other audiences.

I would be surprised if [James] loses that motion, Danya Perry, founding partner of the Perry Guha law firm and former assistant attorney general and New York federal prosecutor, told VOA. She made a very strong point.

Perry said that even if a judge compelled testimony, the attorney general might not get much out of it. Weisselberg and Eric Trump, another of Trump’s children, were deposed in the case, and each invoked their constitutional right against self-incrimination more than 500 times.

However, Perry said, James is making a strong case for compelling the Trump Organization to turn over all documents related to the case.

