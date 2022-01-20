David Davis showed in PMQs how much Boris Johnson threw away for the sake of a party

Boris Johnson is running out of escape routes. That was the clear message you got from his interview yesterday on sky newsas he stood, staring down, breathing heavily, seemingly emotional.

Nobody told me, he said, nobody said this was something that was against the rules. Even in a fast paced scandal, with new developments emerging daily, and regular bargain-basement levels of defense offered up by the Prime Minister, this seemed to mark a new low. His argument, stripped down, was that he was not guilty of a moral failure by virtue of his much greater intellectual failure. His best case for why he was ethically suited to Downing Street was to assert that he was mentally unsuited to it.

It goes without saying that this didnt work. He was mocked on the front page of the Metro and the Independent, the latter opting for the says-it-all headline of: No-one warned me party was against the rules, says man who set the rules. Johnson was entering into the most dangerous terrain in all of politics, where outrage mutates into mockery.

Suddenly the talk of mutiny spasmed out again. Red Wall Tory MPs gathered to decide whether to send in their letters triggering a leadership contest. Just minutes before PMQs, the Conservative MP for Bury South, Christian Wakeford, defected to Labour, launching a blistering broadside against the Prime Minister in which he branded him incapable and disgraceful.

Then came the attack from Keir Starmer. The target was obvious. This week hes got a new defence, the Labor leader said, more relaxed and deadly than wed ever seen him before. Nobody warned me it was against the rules. Thats it. Nobody told him. Since the Prime Minister wrote the rules, why on earth does he think this new defense is going to work for him?

Johnson desperately countered, trying to get the conversation back onto Covid, jobs, Europe anything else. But the same question kept coming. Labor MP Diana Johnson punched the bruise. When a prime minister is spending his time trying to convince the great British public that he’s actually stupid rather than dishonest, she said, isn’t it time that he goes?

Unlike the broken figure he cut yesterday, Johnson initially seemed like he might be able to weather the storm. He did his best to appear upbeat and unaffected. Not for the public, of course he is well past that point. It was all directed at his backbenchers a reminder of that old Johnson mojo, the showbiz affability that they once believed could secure them their seats in perpetuity.

And for a moment it appeared as if he might succeed. He managed to maintain his composure through the pummeling. But then David Davis rose from high on the backbenches.

They had been allies once, riding the wave of nationalist gibberish after the 2016 referendum Davis as Brexit Secretary and Johnson as Foreign Secretary. They both resigned from Theresa Mays Cabinet on the same day in 2018, triggering the slow fall of dominos which would later destroy her administration. Now Davis knife-like gaze settled on the new leader of the Conservative party.

I expect my leaders to shoulder the responsibility for the actions they take, he said. Yesterday he did the opposite of that. It reminded him of the quote from Leo Amery, ahead of Neville Chamberlains downfall in 1940: You have sat there too long for all the good you have done, he recited. In the name of God, go.

Johnson looked started. I dont know what hes talking about, he stammered. I dont know what quotation hes alluding to.

It was a telling thing to say. Johnson wrote a biography of Winston Churchill not so long ago. Presumably while doing so he had come across one of the most famous quotes from the period. So there again the same question presented himself: had he done his job so badly that he really didnt know it? Or was he lying, even now, just another tiny falsehood to chuck onto the yawning heap that has come to define his premiership?

Davis out and proud demand probably wont end Johnson. But he is in the endgame now, and it was further proof than even a relatively jovial performance at PMQs will not stop it. Its no longer about the performance. Not really. It is about the weakness of the propositions that he is using to defend himself.

And that ultimately is not because of linguistic or rational inadequacy. It is because of the nature of the original sin. On 20 May he walked into his garden to see a party, when his own legislation had outlawed them. There is no point thinking around the issue, or trying to find some new perspective on it. It is as simple as the letters of the alphabet. It is a political scandal which even a toddler could understand. And therefore the only way to escape his culpability is to pretend that his mental capacity is below that of a toddler.

Johnsons defense might not be true, but it is fitting. Not so long ago, there was a consensus that Labor could never win the next election. He had fundamentally realigned British politics. The press was with him, his electoral base was with him, his MPs were with him.

He threw that away. Not on some matter of principle, or a high stakes party-political gamble, or even for sordid personal benefit. He threw it away for a party, a mistake so obvious and egregious anyone could have told him of the dangers. It is as stupid a decision as it is possible to imagine. So it makes sense that his only defense is now to reassert his stupidity, over and over again, and hope that Sue Gray agrees with him.