President Jokowi: No more difficult access to credit!





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo hope the financial services industry can pick up the pace credit distribution support micro, small and medium enterprises (UMKM) expand its commercial scale. “There should no longer be stories such as difficult access to credit, difficult access to finance for business actors in the informal sector, MSMEs having difficulty accessing capital, cooperatives having difficulty accessing in capital,” he said at the Financial Services Industry Annual Meeting or PTIJK, Thursday (20/20/1/2022). The President said that 99.9% of business actors in the country are MSMEs. However, despite a large amount, so far the share of bank credit has not experienced a significant change, namely to remain within the 20% range. Therefore, the government aims for the share of credit to MSMEs to increase by 30% until 2024. “To arrive at this figure, we cannot rely on natural growth alone. It requires a strategy that must be pursued with breakthroughs from now and followed by serious, consistent and sustainable actions,” Jokowi said. According to Jokowi, MSMEs can be an important element in restoring the economy and playing a role in solving problems supply chain bottleneck, due to the strong upward trend in demand that suppliers have not been able to meet. Indeed, global supply chains have not fully recovered 100%. “MSMEs’ success in transforming during the pandemic can be important seed capital to take them to the next level, to the next level, and become a driver of the economic development that we are doing,” he said. he concluded. On the other hand, the president also asked the financial sector as well as the real sector to be able to support each other to maintain the pulse of the national economic recovery. In addition, the dynamics of the global economy which is full of uncertainty, food, energy shortage, rising inflation and rising producer prices are issues that the government continues to monitor in order to to monitor the impact on Indonesia. Therefore, he continued, the policies and supervisory instruments issued by the Financial Services Authority (OJK) must be able to prevent the widespread impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, in particular on the economy and the financial sector. The policy should also help the informal sector and MSMEs to survive, so that they can better develop through the various innovations and breakthroughs that have been initiated. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

