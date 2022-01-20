University Of Michigan Says It Will Pay $490 Million To Sexual Abuse Victims





The university said $460 million would be distributed to some 1,050 victims. (Queue)

Washington:

The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with hundreds of students and athletes sexually abused by a long-time university doctor, the school and attorneys announced on Wednesday.

“We hope this settlement will begin the healing process for survivors,” Jordan Acker, chair of the University of Michigan Board of Regents, said in a statement.

Richard Anderson, who worked at the Ann Arbor-based university as a doctor from 1966 to 2003, is accused of sexually abusing hundreds of students and athletes. Anderson died in 2008.

The university said $460 million would be distributed to some 1,050 victims of Anderson who have come forward and $30 million would be set aside for future claimants.

The settlement still needs the approval of the University of Michigan Board of Regents, a green light from 98 per cent of the claimants and the court, the university and attorneys for the victims said.

A 240-page report by the WilmerHale law firm released last year found that “Anderson engaged in sexual misconduct with patients on countless occasions.”

The sexual abuse scandal has threatened to tarnish the reputation of Michigan’s legendary football coach Bo Schembechler, who died in 2006.

One of Mr Schembechler’s sons, Matt Schembechler, said that he was abused by Anderson when he was 10 years old. He said he told his father about it but nothing was done.

Other members of the family rushed to Bo Schembechler’s defense. “Bo had a clear and compelling sense of right and wrong: He would not have tolerated misconduct,” they said in a statement.

Michigan State University, another school in the northern US state, was rocked by allegations that a school doctor who also treated members of the US women’s Olympics gymnastics team routinely sexually abused patients.

Larry Nassar was sentenced in 2018 to between 40 and 125 years in prison for sexually assaulting

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/university-of-michigan-says-it-will-pay-490-million-to-sexual-abuse-victims-2718422 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos