Wanting architects to rule the archipelago, Jokowi is assessed to prepare RK to become President of the Republic of Indonesia

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) want the regional manager with an architectural background to lead The national capital, Nusantara, East Kalimantan. The public’s attention is focused on Ridwan Kamil who the day before said he was ready to leave presidential election 2024. Jokowi is seen as grooming Ridwan Kamil for his 2024 presidential bid.

“I think it’s more about grooming RK (Ridwan Kamil) as a potential leader at the national level,” Wasisto Raharjo Jati, a researcher at the National Agency for Research and Policy Research Center, told reporters. innovation (PRP-BRIN). detikcom point of view, Thursday (20/1/2022).

According to Wasisto, RK is the architect Jokowi is referring to. As known, RK is the governor of West Java whose term will end one year before the 2024 general election. need the support of political parties at the national level.

“It’s because RK itself doesn’t have strong ‘political bargaining power’ for political parties, so when it can hold IKN, that might be RK’s bright spot,” Wasisto said.

To run for president, a number does not rely enough on popularity. A personality must also have political bargaining power vis-à-vis political parties.

“I think the direction the president is referring to is Ridwan Kamil because RK himself also has an academic background in architecture and is an architectural practitioner,” he said.

Regarding his architectural background, RK holds a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering from the Bandung Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in urban planning from the University of California, Berkeley. In fact, it’s not just RK who is trained as a regional chief architect. Tri Rismaharini, who is currently Minister of Social Affairs, also has both backgrounds. The mayor of Makassar, Ramdhan Pomanto, also has a background in architecture. However, according to Wasisto, RK has more well-known works than Risma and Dani Pomanto.

“Pomanto and Tri Rismaharini indeed have an academic background as architectural scholars, but the significant achievements of their architectural works have not been evenly distributed and disseminated like RK,” Wasisto said.

Founder of polling agency KedaiKOPI, Hendri Satrio, also mentioned Ridwan Kamil as the figure Jokowi was referring to. According to Hensat, as Hendri is known, RK has a full lineup to meet the criteria set out by Jokowi.

“It means that if Ridwan Kamil is appointed as the head of the IKN Authority, it means that Jokowi has entrusted his flagship monument to RK, so the bargaining power of his candidacy is high,” said Hendri, previously interviewed. .

According to Hensat, whoever is the head of the IKN Authority has a chance to run as a candidate for the presidency in 2024. Jokowi’s support to run in 2024.

“Mr. Jokowi will certainly support that’s it. This is a golden opportunity. So now just focus on work. We will see how it evolves in two years”, he concluded.

RK is ready to run for the presidency, says Jokowi the leader of the archipelago

Last Tuesday (18/1), RK said he had tried and was ready to run as presidential candidate in 2024. Even so, RK had yet to determine which political party would take him on. the electoral scene.

“You are physically and mentally ready (for the presidential election). The question of what color (party) will be, God will decide,” Ridwan Kamil said after attending an event in Kuta District, Badung Regency, Bali, Tuesday (18/1) evening.

A day later, Wednesday (1/19), President Jokowi expressed his wishes in front of the editor-in-chief of the national media. He wants the National Capital (IKN) called Nusantara in East Kalimantan to be led by a personality with a background as a regional leader and an architect.

“At least he led a region and has an architectural background,” President Jokowi said while meeting several national media editors at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday (19/1) yesterday.

President Jokowi has two months to appoint the head of the IKN Nusantara authority, the official name of the leader of the archipelago in question. This was enshrined in the IKN law which was ratified by the DPR.

“For this first year, we are not forcing the president to consult the DPR because in the law it is stipulated that there must be a head of instance in two months”, declared the president of the special commission (Pansus ) for the IKN. Bill Ahmad Doli Kurnia at the Parliament Complex, Senayan. , Jakarta, last Tuesday (18/1).

