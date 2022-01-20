Supreme Court clears way for House to get Trump White House documents





The court order means more than 700 documents will be transferred to Congress that could shed light on the events leading up to the insurrection when hundreds of rioters converged on Capitol Hill to try to prevent certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Only Judge Clarence Thomas has said publicly that he would have granted former President Donald Trump’s request to block the release of National Archives documents to the House Select Committee. No other judge made a public objection.

The Biden White House supports releasing the records to the committee, after determining that disclosure is in the best interests of the nation and declining to assert executive privilege.

“The Supreme Court’s action tonight is a victory for the rule of law and American democracy,” said Reps. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, and Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, president and vice-president. panel chair. a joint statement on Wednesday. “The select committee has already begun receiving documents that the former president hoped to keep hidden and we look forward to further productions regarding this important information.”

The select committee is seeking more than 700 pages of disputed documents as it explores Trump’s role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election. This includes his appearance at a Jan. 6 rally in which he ordered his supporters to the U.S. Capitol where lawmakers were to certify the election results and “fight” for their county.

The documents include activity logs, schedules, speaking notes and three pages of handwritten notes from then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows – documents that could reveal what was going on at the interior of the West Wing as Trump supporters gathered in Washington and then invaded the Capitol. , disrupting the certification of the 2020 ballot.

Trump is also seeking to keep secret a draft proclamation honoring two police officers who died in the siege and memos and other documents about alleged voter fraud and efforts to reverse Trump’s loss of the presidency, the National Archives said. in court documents.

White House spokesman Mike Gwin said in a statement after the decision that “Trump’s actions pose a unique and existential threat to our democracy, and President Biden has made it clear that these events require a full investigation.” to ensure that what we saw on January 6 can never The Supreme Court’s decision today is an important step forward in this process and in securing accountability for an unprecedented attack on our democracy and Right wing state.

The National Archives and Trump’s attorneys did not respond to CNN’s inquiries about the Supreme Court’s order.

The move effectively calls into question the former Trump’s ongoing appeal in the case that involved the confidentiality of the documents. Trump’s lawyers say the documents are sensitive and privileged records.

“The disagreement between an incumbent president and his predecessor from a rival political party is both novel and underscores the importance of executive privilege and the ability of presidents and their advisers to reliably give and receive full and candid advice, without fear that the communications will be released to serve a political purpose,” Trump attorney Jesse R. Binnall told the judges.

He pointed out that Congress had no valid legislative purpose for requesting the documents. “Congress cannot dig into a former president’s confidential presidential documents to respond to political objections,” Binnall added.

But the Biden administration has argued that withholding records on the basis of executive privilege is not in the interests of the United States. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said that in light of the “extraordinary events” of January 6, President Joe Biden has decided that an assertion of executive privilege is “not warranted”.

A federal appeals court ruled against Trump, finding that he “provided no basis for this court to overturn President Biden’s judgment and the agreement and accommodations reached between the political branches on these documents.”

The court noted that the events “marked the most significant assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812,” but agreed to freeze its decision until the Supreme Court acts.

“According to one of the tests advocated by former President Trump, the deep interests of disclosure advanced by President Biden and the January 6 Committee far outweigh his widespread concerns for executive secrecy,” the panel wrote. of the United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit. .

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court cited part of that sentence. “Because the Court of Appeals found that President Trump’s claims would have failed even if he were the incumbent, his status as a former president did not necessarily make any difference to the court’s decision,” the court said. supreme.

“Tonight’s decision is a major setback for former President Trump in his efforts to prevent the National Archives from turning over documents to the January 6 Committee,” said Steve Vladeck, CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas School of Law. “While the judges did not rule on whether the appeals court properly dismissed his complaint, by not blocking the postponement now, the judges allowed that decision to be the final word.”

Implications for the House inquiry

The Supreme Court order is a blow to Trump, at a time when the select committee is gaining momentum as it gathers information from hundreds of witnesses and communications providers.

Panel member Rep. Zoe Lofgren said Wednesday she expected the committee to get Trump’s White House records “very quickly” and called the decision “very important in getting the truth out.” “.

“I was happy to see that the court respected the decision made by the appeals court,” she told CNN’s Erin Burnett on “Out Front.” Asked about the four pages of Trump documents that were to be released by the National Archives on Wednesday, Lofgren said the panel had “not had a chance to review them yet, but yeah, the material is starting to come in.”

Wednesday’s order could also send a signal to other witnesses that they have very little opportunity to challenge Jan. 6-related subpoenas on grounds of executive privilege, potentially opening the door to more former officials. from the White House to testify.

The Supreme Court has left key questions unresolved about an ex-president’s ability to claim executive privilege — claims that top Trump advisers used to withhold or withhold testimony at the Bedroom.

Currently, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is challenging the committee’s Jan. 6 subpoenas, in part because he said questions about Trump’s ability to assert privilege in the investigation as a former president remain unresolved. He also faces a five-week-old criminal contempt remand from the House to the Justice Department, though the DOJ has not filed any criminal charges.

The DC Circuit’s opinion in the Trump case last month undermined some of Meadows’ arguments, but now the Supreme Court has narrowed the scope of that notice of appeal, saying the DC Circuit’s discussion of his status as a former president is not a binding precedent.

Kavanaugh Statement

Judge Brett Kavanaugh, writing alone, said he agreed with the court’s decision to dismiss Trump’s request, noting the order was not based on Trump’s status as a former president. .

But in a statement accompanying the court ruling, Trump’s nominee said he disagreed with an appeals court suggestion that a former president cannot claim privilege over documents that arose. during his presidency.

“I respectfully disagree with the Court of Appeals on this point,” Kavanaugh said. “A former president must be able to successfully claim presidential communications privilege for communications that occurred during his or her presidency, even if the current president does not support the claim for privilege,” he said.

Kavanaugh added, however, that saying a former president can claim privilege over such communications “does not mean the privilege is absolute or cannot be overcome.”

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Paul LeBlanc and Annie Grayer contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/19/politics/supreme-court-trump-white-house-docs/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos