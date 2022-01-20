MSMEs must have better access to finance: Widodo





To achieve this, we need a strategy that must be pursued with a breakthrough now. With serious and sustainable actions, there should be no more stories of MSMEs having difficulty accessing credit or finance Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) must have better access to business finance. “To achieve this, we need a strategy that must be pursued with a breakthrough from now. With serious and sustainable actions, there should be no more stories of MSMEs having difficulty accessing credit or financing,” Widodo said at the 2022 edition of Financial Services. Annual industry meeting and green taxonomy online launch Thursday. By 2024, MSMEs must be able to obtain 30% of credit from the banking sector, he said. At present, their credit share is around 20%, he noted. “We know that 99.9% of our business players are MSMEs. Although the amount is large so far, their share of credit to the bank has not changed. It is still around 20% “, did he declare. Related News: G20 Indonesia to provide Rs 1.7 trillion benefits to MSME sector Efforts to achieve the goal of increasing the share of credit to MSMEs to 30% cannot rely on natural growth alone, but will require serious, consistent and sustained policy breakthroughs from regulators as well as industry players. financial services sector, added the president. With easy access to capital, it is hoped that MSME players and the younger generation can broaden their scope of business, Widodo said. “MSMEs can become an important part of reviving the economy and playing a role in addressing supply chain bottleneck issues due to high demand that has not been able to meet “, he added. Related News: Indonesian Government Encourages MSMEs to Enter Global Market The President underlined that MSMEs could become key players in the economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. “The transformation of MSMEs during the pandemic has become an important asset to elevate their business and become the engine of our economic recovery,” Widodo remarked. The 2022 Financial Services Industry Annual Meeting and Green Taxonomy Launch took place in a hybrid format, with the President delivering his keynote address from the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java. Financial Services Authority (OJK) Board of Commissioners Chairman Wimboh Santoso, Indonesia Maju cabinet ministers, Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo, personalities from the financial services industry and others relevant officials also attended the event. Related News: Ministry of Social Affairs Provides Tents for Banten Earthquake Victims Related News: Jokowi to Issue Regulations on National Capital Governance Authority

