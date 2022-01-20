Politics
Boris Johnson’s fall would not change the Tories’ agenda
These are heady days for committed opponents of Boris Johnson, but I have bad news for them. If the prime minister is toppled by the so-called ‘partygate scandal’, the next leader will still be a Tory – and one whose policies resemble those of the embattled incumbent.
There is no going back to the Cameron era. The Conservatives are not about to undergo a significant course correction that would once again make them dear to wealthy metropolitans. There is no major group or viable candidate ready to fly the flag of social liberalism; no framework of old-fashioned globalists. No likely successor is set to offer a sea change on Brexit. They may seek to ease the tension with the EU, but neither will rediscover the merits of the single market. Johnson’s Brexit will remain the North Star of this government. It will continue to determine key policies
For the last two elections, the Conservatives have charted a clear course, built around an electoral realignment. The change began with Theresa May, whose failure in the 2017 election masked the fact that her 42% was the highest vote share of any leader since 1997. Johnson won just 330,000 votes more in 2019, although, above all, they were more efficiently distributed. While Johnson’s campaign skills are formidable, the collapse of the Labor vote under Jeremy Corbyn was equally decisive.
Johnson’s breaches and lockdown failures may permanently discredit him, but few in his party question the manifesto he won on. Whether he falls or not, it is difficult to see a likely alternative path that maintains this electoral coalition.
A seasoned Tory operator observes: “We have to look at the logic of electoral realignment. We have already lost the Putney Tories. Our voters mostly belong to one of four groups. They are rural, white working class, wealthy and old. This instinct demands doubling down on existing policies and not worrying about losing the odd southern suburb.
Not everyone will share this analysis. The most liberal conservatives — and, unsurprisingly, those in southern bedroom communities — point out an MRP survey from the end of last year showing that a number of North East seats won in 2019 may be very difficult to keep (a view clearly reached by the MP for Bury South who defected to Labor on Wednesday ), so the party needs to focus more on the south and supporting the Midlands.
Yet the best these MPs can hope for is a less chaotic government. A hint of what comes next can be seen in the empty political ideas as part of Downing Street’s efforts to build support and dubbed – with usual seriousness – ‘Operation Red Meat’. This included an attack on the BBC and yet another quick-dissolve plan to deal with cross-Channel asylum seekers. The vacuity of ideas matters less than the fact that, when cornered, Johnson sees the greatest need to pacify the conservative right. He also rushed to end Covid restrictions which alienated much of his party.
What change there is will most likely be to the right. That certainly seems like the long-term trend. A minister notes: “In every leadership race, party members have backed the most right-wing candidate.” That’s not quite right, but where the ideological divide is pronounced, members turn to the most outspoken competitor.
But the spectrum of conservative opinion is now quite narrow. The path is similar whether Johnson survives or not. The Brexit debates are more about new differences than about re-engagement. There are leadership contenders who would like to soften relations with the EU, but no one who hopes to win can afford to be seen as slacking off, especially those, like Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who backed the Remain origin.
Nor is there an appetite among members for a softer stance on law and order or immigration — nor much push back from cultural clashes. In any case, the opposite is true. There will likely be a further push on Whitehall reform.
It’s also possible that leadership candidates will have to acquiesce to the growing caucus demanding a dilution of green taxes and energy levies that support net-zero promises. While no serious competitor will come close to climate change denial, the current spike in energy prices will be used by MPs arguing for a slower transition away from fossil fuels, with commitments pushed back to the end of the year. 2050 goal.
Beyond the values that make them conservatives in the first place, the majority of MPs are less ideological than many assume. Most simply want to restore their fortunes. Among the toughest factions, the hottest fight is likely to be over the limits of interventionism in a party that has evolved into a belief in the active state. The low-tax side will make inroads, but they know another round of austerity will shatter their electoral coalition, so any change is unlikely to be seismic.
There is always recalibration because a leader’s personality matters. But in political terms, these will only be adjustments on the bar. The most likely change is in character.
None of this is to say that Johnson should be pardoned. Even if the only difference that follows a change in leadership is a restoration of professionalism, trust and integrity, it will still be substantial progress.
But for all the joy Johnson’s downfall would bring his enemies, it might be a mistake to expect a significant change in direction. The next Pope will always be Catholic and the next Conservative leader will always be a committed Conservative Brexiter.
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/9f239dab-0a72-4a0b-9ffc-579be440eaec
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Putin to hold summit with Xi at start of Beijing Olympics January 19, 2022
- Punjab Congress criticizes Aam Admi Party for video using actor Vidya Balan as CM chairman January 19, 2022
- Apple and Google split with start-ups over antitrust bill January 19, 2022
- Seattle Seahawks Fire DC Ken Norton Jr., Defensive Assistant Andre Curtis January 19, 2022
- Tommy Hilfiger Announces Fashion Frontier Challenge Winners – Sourcing Journal January 19, 2022