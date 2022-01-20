Boris Johnson’s fall would not change the Tories’ agenda

These are heady days for committed opponents of Boris Johnson, but I have bad news for them. If the prime minister is toppled by the so-called ‘partygate scandal’, the next leader will still be a Tory – and one whose policies resemble those of the embattled incumbent.

There is no going back to the Cameron era. The Conservatives are not about to undergo a significant course correction that would once again make them dear to wealthy metropolitans. There is no major group or viable candidate ready to fly the flag of social liberalism; no framework of old-fashioned globalists. No likely successor is set to offer a sea change on Brexit. They may seek to ease the tension with the EU, but neither will rediscover the merits of the single market. Johnson’s Brexit will remain the North Star of this government. It will continue to determine key policies

For the last two elections, the Conservatives have charted a clear course, built around an electoral realignment. The change began with Theresa May, whose failure in the 2017 election masked the fact that her 42% was the highest vote share of any leader since 1997. Johnson won just 330,000 votes more in 2019, although, above all, they were more efficiently distributed. While Johnson’s campaign skills are formidable, the collapse of the Labor vote under Jeremy Corbyn was equally decisive.

Johnson’s breaches and lockdown failures may permanently discredit him, but few in his party question the manifesto he won on. Whether he falls or not, it is difficult to see a likely alternative path that maintains this electoral coalition.

A seasoned Tory operator observes: “We have to look at the logic of electoral realignment. We have already lost the Putney Tories. Our voters mostly belong to one of four groups. They are rural, white working class, wealthy and old. This instinct demands doubling down on existing policies and not worrying about losing the odd southern suburb.

Not everyone will share this analysis. The most liberal conservatives — and, unsurprisingly, those in southern bedroom communities — point out an MRP survey from the end of last year showing that a number of North East seats won in 2019 may be very difficult to keep (a view clearly reached by the MP for Bury South who defected to Labor on Wednesday ), so the party needs to focus more on the south and supporting the Midlands.

Yet the best these MPs can hope for is a less chaotic government. A hint of what comes next can be seen in the empty political ideas as part of Downing Street’s efforts to build support and dubbed – with usual seriousness – ‘Operation Red Meat’. This included an attack on the BBC and yet another quick-dissolve plan to deal with cross-Channel asylum seekers. The vacuity of ideas matters less than the fact that, when cornered, Johnson sees the greatest need to pacify the conservative right. He also rushed to end Covid restrictions which alienated much of his party.

What change there is will most likely be to the right. That certainly seems like the long-term trend. A minister notes: “In every leadership race, party members have backed the most right-wing candidate.” That’s not quite right, but where the ideological divide is pronounced, members turn to the most outspoken competitor.

But the spectrum of conservative opinion is now quite narrow. The path is similar whether Johnson survives or not. The Brexit debates are more about new differences than about re-engagement. There are leadership contenders who would like to soften relations with the EU, but no one who hopes to win can afford to be seen as slacking off, especially those, like Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who backed the Remain origin.

Nor is there an appetite among members for a softer stance on law and order or immigration — nor much push back from cultural clashes. In any case, the opposite is true. There will likely be a further push on Whitehall reform.

It’s also possible that leadership candidates will have to acquiesce to the growing caucus demanding a dilution of green taxes and energy levies that support net-zero promises. While no serious competitor will come close to climate change denial, the current spike in energy prices will be used by MPs arguing for a slower transition away from fossil fuels, with commitments pushed back to the end of the year. 2050 goal.

Beyond the values ​​that make them conservatives in the first place, the majority of MPs are less ideological than many assume. Most simply want to restore their fortunes. Among the toughest factions, the hottest fight is likely to be over the limits of interventionism in a party that has evolved into a belief in the active state. The low-tax side will make inroads, but they know another round of austerity will shatter their electoral coalition, so any change is unlikely to be seismic.

There is always recalibration because a leader’s personality matters. But in political terms, these will only be adjustments on the bar. The most likely change is in character.

None of this is to say that Johnson should be pardoned. Even if the only difference that follows a change in leadership is a restoration of professionalism, trust and integrity, it will still be substantial progress.

But for all the joy Johnson’s downfall would bring his enemies, it might be a mistake to expect a significant change in direction. The next Pope will always be Catholic and the next Conservative leader will always be a committed Conservative Brexiter.

