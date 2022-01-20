Will the new German coalition play well with China? – GIS reports

There are signs that Germany’s new ruling coalition will deviate from former Chancellor Merkel’s pragmatic approach to China, but Beijing will continue to push hard to maintain economic and diplomatic ties with Berlin.

Olaf Scholz, then German finance minister, speaks at a Beijing university in January 2019. In October 2021, he told Xi Jinping that he would stick to Merkel-era China policy. His cabinet, however, might not follow suit. Getty Images

In a word Beijing hopes for stability in Sino-German relations

New government factions have a different agenda

Chinese problems will test Chancellor Scholz’s leadership abilities

When Olaf Scholz was officially elected Federal Chancellor of Germany on December 8, Chinese President Xi Jinping was quick to send him a message of congratulations. In recent years, China has rarely reacted so quickly to the election of Western heads of state. The gesture shows that the transition of power in Berlin is at the forefront of Chinese leaders’ attention.

China needs Germany

In congratulating Olaf Scholz on his election as German Chancellor, President Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Germany relations. This statement carries particular weight given the current tensions between China and the United States. China is Germany’s largest trading partner and its second largest export market after the United States. For all these reasons, Mr. Scholz is inclined to stick to the pragmatic and pro-China politics of the Merkel era.

To achieve his Chinese Dream slogan, Xi Jinping wants on the one hand to preserve Chinese manufacturing strengths and on the other hand to accelerate the technological renewal of the manufacturing industry with the help of foreign companies (for example, by localizing their research and development). In this regard, German companies will undoubtedly continue to contribute provided they stay in China.

Beijing also needs Berlin on the diplomatic front. Germany’s policy in China over the past 16 years has also shaped European Union policy to a large extent. Although the EU has emphasized efforts to speak with one voice on China issues, Chancellor Merkel has made no serious effort to do so, and the European Commission has not been able to adopt a firm and consistent position. As a result, China had enough room to divide and conquer, with some European countries like Hungary now openly singing Xi Jinping’s praises. The Chinese Communist Party is also able to ignore or defy EU institutions and retaliate against hostile EU member states like Lithuania, which recently entered into trade relations with Taiwan.

German politics, especially under Mrs. Merkel, has long been intertwined with economic issues.

Beijing used every business trick in the book to make Lithuania suffers from its relations with Taiwan. These reprisals led Vilnius to ask the European Commission to intervene. But Xi Jinping believes the EU’s fragmented and weak leadership will continue as long as Germany sticks to the pragmatic Merkel-era approach. Faced with Beijing’s aggressive coercion not only against Lithuania, but also against German companies, the Scholz cabinet has so far remained silent.

Ruffle Peking Feathers

Germany’s new government is often referred to as the traffic light coalition because of the respective red, yellow and green colors of the Social Democrats, the Liberal Democratic Party and the Greens. The latter party is openly hated by Chinese officials because its members often criticize Beijing on issues crucial to the Chinese Communist Party, such as human rights issues.

But the Liberal Democratic Party has also ruffled feathers in China. The Friedrich Naumann Foundation, close to the party, tried a few years ago to set up a branch in China, like other German party foundations. However, he could not find a Chinese partner who would guarantee his political correctness. As a result, it had to open a branch in Hong Kong. And after Xi Jinping’s crackdown last year, the political climate changed dramatically and the foundation had to shut down its operations there.

Under Ms Merkel, the Greens and the Liberal Democrat Party were in opposition, so their influence on policy was limited. But now they will have more leeway to shape Germany’s foreign policy.

Germany’s new foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, is likely to take a hard line on China when it comes to human rights issues. Getty Images

Pushing for change in Chinese policy

Annalena Baerbock, co-leader of the Greens and new German foreign minister, has repeatedly stressed that her ministry’s China policy will be values-driven. She has frequently criticized the Merkel government for being too soft on China and should take a tougher line on a range of issues, particularly human rights.

It’s conceivable that the Biden administration is happy with this nomination, as it could give the Democratic camp a new ally. Ms Baerbock has pledged to work for a more coherent European policy, and many expect a change in the Union’s tone on foreign affairs, especially towards China.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the FDP also expressed his displeasure with the previous government’s China policy, saying it cannot be copied. In a cabinet with a number of Greens and Liberals as ministers, there will be many supporters of a tougher approach to China. But Chinese officials have already anticipated the problem and deliberately warned German politicians not to overemphasize the tensions between the two countries and the so-called systemic competition between China and the West.

Obstacles to consensus

As far as China is concerned, the new German government faces several challenges. One is the lack of unity within the cabinet. According to the German weekly working week, in October Olaf Scholz insured President Xi that he would follow Chancellor Merkel’s pragmatic line and support the EU investment agreement with China. But Mr. Scholz knows that the Greens and the FDP see things differently. His reassurances to Beijing may have been premature, and it will be a test of his leadership skills if he can lead the cabinet to consensus on China policy.

Xi Jinping’s hopes of maintaining the status quo with Germany will certainly be dashed.

The second challenge is whether Ms. Baerbock, who has never served in the federal government before and who suddenly finds herself Minister of Foreign Affairs, will be able to deal with her counterparts, who are seasoned diplomats. Xi Jinping, like Russian President Vladimir Putin, is a difficult character to manage without a certain amount of diplomatic talent.

The third challenge is that German politics, especially under Mrs. Merkel, has long been deeply intertwined with economic issues, perhaps even held hostage, when it comes to China. The country still plays a central role for the German business world today, and it is not certain that the new government can regain the upper hand in this game. It would have to succeed in diversifying the German economy, in particular the supply chain, in four or five years as promised rather than relying heavily on China as now.

The final challenge is whether Germany, as one of the driving political forces in the EU, can and will truly promote coherence and consensus in EU policy towards China.

Scenarios According to the coalition agreements, the three parties in government have agreed to come up with a comprehensive strategy for China within the framework of the EU-China joint policy, so that we can realize our values ​​and interests in the systemic rivalry with China. This has already put pressure on Olaf Scholz, who is seen in China as a Merkel loyalist follower that will stick to the playbook of its predecessors. At the same time, a Chancellor, by definition, must set the tone in matters of foreign policy. In accordance with German Basic Law, he or she determines the direction of government policy. The outcome will depend not only on the power plays between the three parties within the cabinet, but also on Olaf Scholz’s willingness and ability to determine the country’s course on the world stage. There are signs that Mr. Scholz will use his executive skill to retain control of foreign policy. Rolf Mutzenich, leader of the Social Democrats in the German parliament, said last December that the coalition would pursue a smart foreign policy that would be primarily driven and designed by the chancellery. There are also signals that the coalition parties will compromise when designing a new China policy. This would probably result in a slightly harder line, but not an entirely different approach. In other words, Ms. Baerbock and Mr. Lindner will have to carefully articulate their China policy while Mr. Scholz will carefully use executive powers to balance relations within the cabinet. Nevertheless, conflicts within the firm will be inevitable. The new German government under Chancellor Scholz will soon come under pressure from the United States to get Berlin to side with Washington. Germany’s reaction to Washington’s diplomatic boycott of China’s Winter Olympics this year was the first test. Washington is already impatient with Berlin’s ill-defined stance toward Beijing. Senior National Security Council officials recently informed their German counterparts that they would see a return of US unilateralism if Scholz’s cabinet did not signal that it was ready to work with Washington on China by the time of the election. mid-term in November. In short, Xi Jinping’s hopes for the status quo with Germany will certainly be dashed. But the world will have to wait and see to what extent exactly the relationship between the two countries will be reconfigured. It will be a decisive year: Germany’s long-awaited Chinese strategy will finally be revealed.



