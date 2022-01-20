Kevin Pietersen praises India for its anti-poaching measures

The England batting legend has praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the steps taken by his government to protect animals from poachers and hopes the world will learn from the country.

Pietersen reacted to a report on a sharp drop in rhino poaching in India and praised everyone involved in tackling the threat.

“Well done, PM Narendra Modi and well done to all the men and women who sacrifice their lives to protect animals in India too. I have met many and I respect you enormously!” Pietersen tweeted.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Pietersen for his tweet saying India has destroyed the largest ever stockpile of rhino horns to send a stern message to poachers. Assam has the largest one-horned rhinoceros population in the world.

“Thank you for the recognition @KP24. Inspired by Our PM @narendramodi, we launched aggressive programs to combat poaching. We are proud to have burned and destroyed the world’s largest rhino horn stockpile during of World Rhino Day to send a stern message to poachers and the union,” Himantat tweeted.

In response, Pietersen hopes that Africa will follow India’s lead.

“Very inspiring! Well done. I wish Africa could follow your example!” he posted.

Thanks for the recognition @KP24 . Inspired by our PM arenarendramodi we have launched aggressive programs to combat poaching. We were proud to have burned and destroyed a stash of rhino horn, the largest in the world, on World Rhino Day to send a stern message to poachers and the union https://t.co/dzs5ipcGay Himanta Biswa Sarma (manthimantabiswa) January 19, 2022

Pietersen shot a documentary for National Geographic titled “Save This Rhino” in 2020 in Assam and thus has first-hand experience of wildlife in the state.

Last year, the Assam government burned 2,470 stockpiles of rhino horn in its effort to bust the myth that the animal’s organ has medicinal or magical properties.

Get all IPL news and cricket score here