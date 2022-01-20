Jakarta is sinking! Indonesia changes its capital to Nusantara | Explain

Indonesia has decided to change its capital from Jakarta to Nusantara, a site deep in the jungle of Kalimantan on the island of Borneo, after a bill calling for the same was approved by parliament earlier this week.

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani told a press conference on Tuesday that there would be five stages of development in the new capital – the first is expected to start in 2022.

According to a report on CNN, the new project is expected to cost around 466 trillion rupees ($32 billion).

But why is Indonesia changing its capital and where is this new capital, Nusantara, located? Is Indonesia the first country to change its capital? Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Where is Nusantara located?

Indonesia will move its capital to mineral-rich East Kalimantan, an Indonesian province on the island of Borneo.

The name of the new capital will be Nusantara, which means “archipelago” in Javanese. He will be based in North Penajam Paser and Kutai Kartanegara regions.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo chose the new name from more than 80 options.

These computer-generated images show an illustration of the design of Indonesia’s future presidential palace in East Kalimantan. (Photo: AFP)

Nusantara was chosen because it reflected the geography of Indonesia and was internationally iconic, said Suharso Monoarfa, the national development planning minister, quoted by the Guardian.

While Jakarta will remain Indonesia’s commercial and financial center, government administrative functions will shift to East Kalimantan, about 2,000 km (1,250 miles) northeast of Jakarta.

Nusantara’s total land area will be about 256,143 hectares (about 2,561 square kilometers) – almost all of it converted from forest area, according to data released by the National Planning and Development Agency.

Why is Indonesia changing its capital?

The idea behind the relocation of the capital is to alleviate some of the burdens from Jakarta and the island of Java. Not just one, but there are several reasons why the Indonesian government decided to move its capital.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday: “The government has conducted extensive studies over the past three years and as a result of these studies, the new capital will be built…”

On this happy afternoon, I would like to point out that the government has conducted a thorough study, especially over the past three years.

Accordingly, the most ideal location for the new capital is in East Kalimantan, partly in Kab. Penajam Paser Utara and some in Kab. Kutai Kartanegara. pic.twitter.com/CjxTz3joQ4 Joko Widodo (@jokowi) August 26, 2019

Indonesia is a country in Southeast Asia and Oceania between the Indian and Pacific oceans. Jakarta, its current capital, is located on the island of Java.

Aerial view of the jungle-covered island of Borneo that will be named “Nusantara”. (Photo: AFP)

It has been projected that Jakarta, home to 10 million people, collapse within the next 30 years, that is, by 2050.

The World Economic Forum had previously said Jakarta ‘sits on swampy ground’ and is one of the fastest sinking cities on Earth. It is also prone to flooding.

Previous research revealed that the main cause of the problem is overexploitation of groundwater by home drilling, report says.

“If we look at our models, by 2050 about 95% of North Jakarta will be submerged,” said Heri Andreas, who has studied Jakarta’s land subsidence over the past 20 years at the Institute of Technology. of Bandung, quoted by the BBC. 2018.

Jakarta faces other environmental threats with the the city’s air quality has plummeted in recent months.

It is also one of most overcrowded urban areas in the world.

Jakarta vs. Kalimantan

The future shipwreck and air pollution in Jakarta are one of the reasons. The other is Location of Kalimantan in the country.

Kalimantan is more central in the Indonesian archipelago of 17,000 islands.

“The location is very strategic – it’s in the center of Indonesia and close to urban areas,” the president said.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) during his visit to North Penajam Paser district near Sepaku in East Kalimantan, where the government plans to build its new capital to replace Jakarta. (Photo: AFP)

“The burden that Jakarta currently bears is too heavy as a center of governance, business, finance, trade and services,” he said. By relocating the capital, the government hopes to redistribute wealth.

Additionally, the island of Java, where Jakarta is located, is home to 60% of the country’s population. However, East Kalimantan has only 3.7 million people residing in the region.

Kalimantan is also almost four times larger, but accounts for less than a tenth of gross domestic production, according to reports.

What are the concerns about the displacement of Indonesian capital?

Kalimantan is known for its forests and its population of orangutans. In addition, significant mining activities take place in this area.

Critics claim that the construction of Nusantara will lead to the expansion of oil palm plantations and logging in an area rich in diverse wildlife and lush rainforests, according to reports.

A motorcade carrying Indonesian President Joko Widodo during his visit to North Penajam Paser district near Sepaku in East Kalimantan. (Photo: AFP)

However, a minister said the “existing protected forest” will not be disturbed.

“We will not disturb any existing protected forest, but we will rehabilitate it“said Minister of Planning Bambang Brodjonegoro, quoted in the South China Morning Post.

Is Indonesia the first country to change its capital?

No.

Previously, Brazil, Myanmar, Egypt and Kazakhstan moved their capitals.