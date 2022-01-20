President Jokowi explains the challenges of the financial services sector in 2022





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo acknowledged that the performance of the financial sector in 2021 showed a number of improvements. This is reflected in the stability of the economy and the good maintenance of the financial system. “We have a solid basis to accelerate the recovery,” the president said. Jokowi at the 2022 Financial Services Industry Annual Meeting in JakartaThursday (20/1). However, these improvements in 2022 must be very careful with the emergence of the Omicron variant which is currently spreading all over the world. Indonesia is no exception, although currently it can still be controlled. “Although the economic performance of the real sector is improving, we must remain vigilant regarding the development of COVID-19, in particular the Omicron variant,” he said. Moreover, the dynamics of the global economy, full of uncertainties, must also be monitored. These include food shortage, energy shortage, container shortage, rising inflation and rising producer prices. Considering that the impact in the country is already beginning to be felt. He continued, the prolonged pandemic has really caused deep wounds in some areas. At the same time, disruptions to the global supply chain have occurred, causing global commodity prices to rise. This has led to increasingly erratic global inflation. “I think we need to pay close attention to these issues because they impact our country,” he said. Therefore, a more specific, detailed and effective treatment strategy is needed. Full of caution not to hamper national economic recovery efforts. Therefore, the policies and monitoring instruments issued by the OJK must be able to prevent the spread of the impact of the pandemic. Especially in the economic and financial sectors. This includes helping the informal sector and MSMEs to survive. “In fact, we hope to develop better with various innovations and breakthroughs,” he concluded. 2 of 2 pages

OJK targets 7.5% growth in bank loans in 2022 The Financial Services Authority (OJK) is targeting 7.5% growth in bank lending in 2022. This optimism is supported by the growing mobility of people slacking off. Chairman of the OJK Board of Commissioners, Wimboh Santoso, said the performance of bank credit growth depends heavily on people’s mobility. When government policies are more flexible, people’s activities outside the home will increase. “If the policy is flexible, the space for shopping, picnicking, meeting relatives is bigger. It forces people to spend,” Wimboh said at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) on Thursday. (20/1). Increased government spending increases the demand for products. Commercial actors also need commercial capital and apply for credit from banks. “Those who sell a lot of production, then need working capital,” he continued. Wimboh continued that 53% of Indonesia’s GDP was supported by household consumption. In 2021, credit growth is very high at 5.2% compared to 2020 which saw a contraction. While in the middle of last year and the spread of the delta variant that stifled economic activity for 2 months. Although it has a loan growth target of 7.5%, Wimboh wants to be realistic due to the emergence of the Omicron variant. The threat of the omicron impact has made OJK less optimistic about the possibility that bank credit growth will be higher in 2021. “This year 2021 is an extraordinary leap,” he said. Wimboh believes that if the management of the omicron variant can be controlled, credit growth can achieve the goal. “So I think if the credit is 7.5%, it can be achieved with a record of being able to control Covid-19,” he said. [bim] Read also :

