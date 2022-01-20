Boris Johnson lifts COVID-19 restrictions, scraps face mask rules and vaccine pass

The UK Prime Minister reinstated restrictions last month to deal with what he called a ‘tidal wave’ of infections expected from Omicron

London, UK: The UK government announced on January 19, 2022 that restrictions reimposed in England last month to tackle soaring cases of the Omicron coronavirus would be lifted, citing data that showed infections had peaked.

Guidelines advising people to work from home were immediately lifted, while from the middle of next week they will no longer have to wear masks in any setting or use a so-called COVID-19 pass. 19 to enter places such as night clubs.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is fighting for his political future amid a scandal over his staff party during past shutdowns, told MPs the country’s ‘extraordinary recall campaign’ had made change possible.

He noted that more than 36 million boosters had been given, with more than 90% of over-60s now receiving a third dose, while peak case rates had fallen for several weeks.

“Our scientists believe it is likely that the Omicron wave has now peaked nationally,” he added, while warning that “the pandemic is not over.”

“I encourage everyone across the country to continue with all of the cautious behaviors that we know help keep everyone safe,” Johnson said.

Some claimed the loosening of the rules was prompted by the embattled chef wanting to please angry critics over revelations that he and his staff broke COVID-19 lockdown rules by throwing numerous parties at Downing Street.

Johnson, who is only responsible for health policy in England, reinstated restrictions last month to deal with what he called a “tidal wave” of infections expected from Omicron.

But in the face of wayward Tory backbenchers, the Prime Minister pushed back on calls from some scientists to impose tougher measures and allowed social and sporting events to continue unhindered.

Devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have imposed tougher restrictions, banning large crowds at sporting fixtures.

Within weeks, Britain’s daily caseload for COVID-19 surpassed a record 200,000 infections in early January.

This has put significant pressure on the state-run National Health Service across the country and has driven the country’s COVID-19 death toll to soar, which is now approaching 153,000.

“Living with COVID-19”

However, with growing evidence Omicron leads to less severe illnesses and with approximately 15 million boosters administered since the additional rules were implemented, hospitalizations and deaths have remained well below previous peaks.

Meanwhile, infections have steadily declined in 2022, with around 108,000 new cases announced on January 19, 2022.

Office for National Statistics data considered more accurate as it randomly samples the population showed weekly cases had fallen by around a fifth.

“The measures we announced today represent a major milestone,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid told a Downing Street press conference later on January 19, 2022.

“But it’s not the end of the road and we shouldn’t see it as the finish line,” he added.

Arguing that “we have to learn to live with COVID-19” in the same way as seasonal flu, Javid said the government would establish a long-term plan for living with coronavirus within months.

This could possibly include ending mandatory self-isolation for those who have tested positive for COVID-19-19, he noted.

“It’s reasonable to think that just like we’re living with the flu, for example, we’re not forcing people to legally self-isolate but to be on the safe side,” Javid added.

Devolved leaders in Edinburgh and Wales have also said they will ease the stricter rules reimposed there, with limits on sporting events lifted in time for the Six Nations rugby tournament from next month.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on January 18, 2022 that she would ease further restrictions, allowing nightclubs to reopen and no longer requiring waiter service in bars.

Guidelines asking people to stick to a three-household limit for indoor gatherings will also be lifted, she pointed out.

The Welsh Government has said a drop in COVID-19 cases in intensive care means it will reduce its alert level from two to zero in the coming weeks.

