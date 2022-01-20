Politics
Boris Johnson lifts COVID-19 restrictions, scraps face mask rules and vaccine pass
The UK Prime Minister reinstated restrictions last month to deal with what he called a ‘tidal wave’ of infections expected from Omicron
File image of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. PA
London, UK: The UK government announced on January 19, 2022 that restrictions reimposed in England last month to tackle soaring cases of the Omicron coronavirus would be lifted, citing data that showed infections had peaked.
Guidelines advising people to work from home were immediately lifted, while from the middle of next week they will no longer have to wear masks in any setting or use a so-called COVID-19 pass. 19 to enter places such as night clubs.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is fighting for his political future amid a scandal over his staff party during past shutdowns, told MPs the country’s ‘extraordinary recall campaign’ had made change possible.
He noted that more than 36 million boosters had been given, with more than 90% of over-60s now receiving a third dose, while peak case rates had fallen for several weeks.
“Our scientists believe it is likely that the Omicron wave has now peaked nationally,” he added, while warning that “the pandemic is not over.”
“I encourage everyone across the country to continue with all of the cautious behaviors that we know help keep everyone safe,” Johnson said.
Some claimed the loosening of the rules was prompted by the embattled chef wanting to please angry critics over revelations that he and his staff broke COVID-19 lockdown rules by throwing numerous parties at Downing Street.
Johnson, who is only responsible for health policy in England, reinstated restrictions last month to deal with what he called a “tidal wave” of infections expected from Omicron.
But in the face of wayward Tory backbenchers, the Prime Minister pushed back on calls from some scientists to impose tougher measures and allowed social and sporting events to continue unhindered.
Devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have imposed tougher restrictions, banning large crowds at sporting fixtures.
Within weeks, Britain’s daily caseload for COVID-19 surpassed a record 200,000 infections in early January.
This has put significant pressure on the state-run National Health Service across the country and has driven the country’s COVID-19 death toll to soar, which is now approaching 153,000.
“Living with COVID-19”
However, with growing evidence Omicron leads to less severe illnesses and with approximately 15 million boosters administered since the additional rules were implemented, hospitalizations and deaths have remained well below previous peaks.
Meanwhile, infections have steadily declined in 2022, with around 108,000 new cases announced on January 19, 2022.
Office for National Statistics data considered more accurate as it randomly samples the population showed weekly cases had fallen by around a fifth.
“The measures we announced today represent a major milestone,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid told a Downing Street press conference later on January 19, 2022.
“But it’s not the end of the road and we shouldn’t see it as the finish line,” he added.
Arguing that “we have to learn to live with COVID-19” in the same way as seasonal flu, Javid said the government would establish a long-term plan for living with coronavirus within months.
This could possibly include ending mandatory self-isolation for those who have tested positive for COVID-19-19, he noted.
“It’s reasonable to think that just like we’re living with the flu, for example, we’re not forcing people to legally self-isolate but to be on the safe side,” Javid added.
Devolved leaders in Edinburgh and Wales have also said they will ease the stricter rules reimposed there, with limits on sporting events lifted in time for the Six Nations rugby tournament from next month.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on January 18, 2022 that she would ease further restrictions, allowing nightclubs to reopen and no longer requiring waiter service in bars.
Guidelines asking people to stick to a three-household limit for indoor gatherings will also be lifted, she pointed out.
The Welsh Government has said a drop in COVID-19 cases in intensive care means it will reduce its alert level from two to zero in the coming weeks.
Read all Recent news, New trends,Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and instagram.
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/boris-johnson-lifts-covid-19-restrictions-scraps-face-mask-rules-vaccine-pass-10302781.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022
- Miami football alum Jaelan Phillips named 10th best transfer CFP era January 15, 2022
- COVID dies in LA, but Delta is more responsible than Omicron January 15, 2022
- Dogecoin, Citigroup, Novavax, Las Vegas Sands: what to watch on the stock market today January 15, 2022