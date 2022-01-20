Jokowi invites world economic leaders to contribute to Indonesian G20





Cooperation is underway to ensure a stronger and more inclusive economic recovery. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) invites all world economic leaders to contribute to the presidency G20 Indonesia. This collaboration aims to ensure economic recovery a stronger and more inclusive world. “I invite all world economic leaders to contribute to the G20 to ensure global recovery stronger, more inclusive, and cooperation not only between governments, not only G to G, but also G to B, or even B to B,” to say Jokowi while attending the World Economic Forum at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java on Thursday (20/1/2022). Jokowi said that during Indonesia’s G20 presidency, Indonesia wants to strengthen cooperation and interaction with global economic players. He hopes the global economist have thoughts and concrete offers that can be submitted as part of the concrete achievements of the G20 summit. Jokowi explained, the presidency G20 Indonesia it focuses on three broad priorities that are consistent with national priorities as well as global conditions. The first is to restructure the global health architecture to be more inclusive and responsive to crises. In addition, vaccine production also needs to be increased with uniform distribution. Second, optimize digital technology for economic transformation. The impact must also be felt by the community, especially SMEs. In addition, people’s digital literacy skills must also be improved and data security must be maintained. Third, the transition to more environmentally friendly energy. Jokowi said the need for technology and finance to encourage economy-based production. “The three priorities are investment opportunities and opportunities that we need to take advantage of optimally,” Jokowi said. Jokowi hopes that Indonesia’s G20 presidency can have a concrete impact on national economic recovery and growth, and that the benefits can be felt by the wider community. “We want to take advantage of the G20 cooperation to increase trade, increase industrialization, increase the mastery of technology in Indonesia and around the world,” he explained.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republika.co.id/berita/r607vl370/jokowi-ajak-pemimpin-ekonomi-dunia-berkontribusi-di-g20-indonesia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos