Prime Minister Imran Khan approves sweeping amendments to criminal laws





ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to radically reform the country’s criminal laws.

Chairing a meeting on reforms to the country’s criminal justice system in Islamabad on Thursday, the prime minister said it was the first time the government had made reforms to the criminal justice system.

“The implementation of the reforms will contribute to the realization of the government’s manifesto on the rule of law. Due to the lack of significant changes in the penal system over time, the gap between rich and poor in the country has widened,” he added.

The meeting was informed that new offenses and provisions have been proposed in the criminal law, including laws for the protection of women such as the offense of criminal harassment of women.

The meeting was also informed that amendments to the Criminal Code and Criminal Procedure Code of Pakistan are also part of these reforms.

Prime Minister Imran Khan gave the green light to the amendment. Cell phone footage, photos, voice recordings and modern devices will be accepted as evidence in prosecutions after the proposed changes are passed.

“The government does not provide prescriptions. The proposed new amendments will benefit the common man,” Federal Law and Justice Minister Forogh Naseem said, calling on opposition parties to support the government.

“It was decided to bring in a new law on independent public prosecution in the style of the United States and the United Kingdom. A radical change will take place in the country’s police and judicial system through the overhaul of existing laws.

Farogh Naseem said Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the introduction of the new laws in addition to amending the existing criminal laws.

In a video statement, the justice minister said he briefed Prime Minister Khan on the over 600 point change. A school leaving certificate should be made compulsory in order to become an SHO across the country, he said.

The federal cabinet will approve those amendments next week, he said. Later, these constitutional amendments would be presented to Parliament.

The Minister of Justice added that in case of non-registration of an FIR, an applicant can contact the SP who would be required to process his application. Cases will have to be closed within nine months, he said, adding that if the judge concerned does not deliver a verdict within the given time, he will be responsible to the competent high court which will initiate disciplinary action if not. -completion of the trial.

Farogh Naseem said police stations across the country will receive funds from the government for stationery, transportation and other necessary expenses.

The justice minister said acting on traditions such as walking on fire or burning ashes to prove one’s innocence will be a punishable offence.

He said that in cases of common crimes, a sentence of up to five years could be commuted to six months as part of a plea bargain. However, the option of a plea bargain will not be available in cases of murder, rape, terrorism, treason and other crimes of a serious nature, he stressed.

If the proposed changes are passed, evidence of cellphone images, photographs, voice recordings or any modern device will be admissible in court, he said, adding that relevant testing would be facilitated by the medical laboratory. -legal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/20-Jan-2022/pm-imran-khan-approves-radical-amendments-to-criminal-laws The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos