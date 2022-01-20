Boris Johnson’s vote of confidence in the UK explained

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks to pupils in a maths class during a constituency visit to Oakwood School on January 10, 2022 in Uxbridge, England. Leon Neal | Getty Images News | Getty Images

LONDON Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing his career political battle with growing rebellion within his own party after multiple allegations from parties and gatherings by government staff, including himself, during the coronavirus closures. An investigation is currently underway to establish the nature and purpose of the gatherings and whether Covid legislation at the time was breached. The findings of that investigation are eagerly awaited as the results could spur more Conservative Party lawmakers to turn on Johnson and hold a vote of confidence and a leadership challenge. CNBC has a little guide to a very British political crisis:

What is going on?

Johnson’s leadership is under immense pressure after weeks of media reports of several parties and rallies attended by government workers, including Johnson at times. One gathering in particular ensnared Johnson which was held in May 2020 at the height of the first lockdown, when the general public was only allowed to meet one other person from outside their household, in an outdoor setting. Johnson admitted to parliament last week that he attended the party billed as a ‘bring your own booze’ rally in the Downing Street garden, to which around 100 people were said to have been invited. But he told lawmakers he only attended the party for 25 minutes to “thank groups of employees” for their hard work and that he “implicitly believed it was a work event”.

A former adviser and now top political foe, Dominic Cummings, has accused Johnson of lying to Parliament, saying the Prime Minister was warned the party broke Covid rules at the time. Johnson denied this. If Johnson is found to have lied to parliament, he should resign, politicians including his deputy Dominic Raab have said. For now, many lawmakers within Johnson’s Conservative Party say they are awaiting the results of an investigation, led by senior civil servant Sue Gray, into the nature of the parties and rallies. Others have already said publicly they believe it is time for Johnson to go, with a growing number sending letters of no confidence to the chairman of the influential “1922 Committee”.

So what is the 1922 Committee?

Essentially, the 1922 Committee is a parliamentary group that oversees challenges to the leadership of the Conservative Party. It is an influential group within the party, made up of a number of backbench Conservative lawmakers. Backbench legislators differ from “frontline” legislators (who sit next to the prime minister in parliament) in that they do not head government ministries or departments. The committee (or “the 22nd” as it is known) meets weekly when the House of Commons is in session and is seen as a way for backbench MPs to coordinate and discuss their views independently of leading deputies. If Tory lawmakers lack confidence in their leader, they can submit letters stating this to the group’s chairman, Graham Brady, asking for a vote of confidence. To trigger such a vote, however, 15% of Tory MPs (or 54 of the current 360 Tory MPs) must write letters to Brady. Sky News reported on Wednesday that he believed 12 more letters were needed to trigger a leadership challenge but since the letters are delivered confidentially, only Brady knows the real number. We know the vague number of letters because some MPs have publicly stated that they had written to the 1922 Committee stating that they no longer had confidence in Johnson’s leadership. Fun Fact: The 1922 Committee was actually set up in April 1923 as an initiative of new Conservative MPs (elected in the 1922 election) to improve co-operation within the party.

What happens next?

While some MPs say they are awaiting the conclusions of Sue Gray’s report into what has been dubbed “partygate” by the British press, if the chairman of the 1922 committee receives enough letters of no confidence, a vote will be called. If a majority of Tory MPs have voted to back Johnson in a vote, no new votes can be called for 12 months under current rules, although Sky News has reported the 1922 committee is considering changing that rule to allow two votes per year. If Johnson lost the vote, he would be forced to resign and a Conservative leadership race would begin. In that event, Johnson, as the ousted leader, would not be allowed to run. Of course, another alternative would be for Johnson to resign on his own accord, but he shows no sign of intending to do so with Sky News reporting that Johnson appears ready to fight his enemies, apparently telling his allies to “the To do”. “

So what happens next could largely depend on how MPs, who are still undecided over Johnson’s leadership, react to the findings of Sue Gray’s inquiry now expected to be released next week. Johnson could hold out until May’s local elections, however, if lawmakers decide to let the polls act as an indicator of public opinion on the party. Some might not want to take that risk with a YouGov/Times newspaper voter poll last week already indicating declining support for the Conservatives and giving Labor the lead.

What are Johnson’s detractors saying?