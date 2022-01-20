China’s global net forces fugitives to return home

“China’s long arm is everywhere in its own society, and now it’s coming overseas,” said Li Gang, a former property developer from China’s central city of Wuhan.

Involved in town planning disputes with local authorities, Li told VOA Mandarin that Wuhan officials accused him of corruption and threatened him with jail.

The disputes, which began in 2002, lasted five years, and in 2009 Li moved to an undisclosed location in the United States with his family. In 2017, Chinese authorities formally charged him with corruption and inciting subversion of state power, a move that forced him to return to China for trial.

Li refused. And after the charges were filed, men claiming to be from the FBI showed up at his home. Li told VOA Mandarin in a 2020 interview that FBI officials told him they had done no such thing.

Li is one of the targets of Sky Net, Beijing’s global crackdown on Chinese officials suspected of corruption, financiers suspected of bad deals and citizens suspected of money laundering. Beijing launched Sky Net in 2015, and according to China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the number of people “voluntarily returned” increased each yearfrom 1,023 in 2015 to 1,229 in 2020.

A new report says Sky Net is using methods outside the international legal framework to identify and repatriate individuals targeted by Chinese authorities.

The report, titled Involuntary returns: China’s covert operation to force overseas ‘fugitives’ to return home, was published Tuesday by Safeguard Defenders, a Madrid-based group dedicated to promoting human rights in Asia. Last year, the non-governmental organization spoke out against China’s broadcast of forced confessions on television.

“Involuntary Returns”

China says that from 2014 to 2021, more than 10,000 “fugitives” have “voluntarily returned” to China from 120 countries, according to the Safeguard Defenders report. In its Sky Net campaign, Beijing almost never uses formal legal procedures, such as requesting extradition.

“Instead, these involuntary returns (IRs) represent the vast majority of Sky Net’s track record: in 2018, IRs accounted for around 64% of claimed successful returns, while extradition, the appropriate legal route for such returns , accounted for only 1%,” the report said. As used in the report, the term “involuntary returns” refers to people who have been forced by non-traditional means to return to China.

And although Sky Net’s official targets are businessmen and officials suspected of economic crimes, the report says it has found numerous cases of Beijing using extrajudicial tactics to repatriate dissidents and human rights defenders. the man.

China’s tactics resemble those used by the US During the 1980s, US officials ‘developed an alternative approach to circumvent proper diplomatic channels’ according to the Human Rights Policy Lab at the University of North Carolina Law School. After the September 11 attacks, the practice evolved “into what is now called the extraordinary restitution program“, which attracted international condemnation.

Russia too operates a restitution program.

Favorite Strategies

China favors three tactics: threatening the family in China, targeting victims outside China using threatening agents in the target’s country, and kidnapping people it wants to repatriate, according to Safeguard Defenders, whose report reviewed 62 cases of successful and unsuccessful attempts to engineer unintended returns.

Chen Yen-Ting, an author of the report, told VOA Mandarin in a telephone interview Monday that these tactics could be carried out separately or together to put pressure on the targeted individual. “In some cases, the Chinese government sends agents to the host country and at the same time pressures the family of the targeted individual in China,” he said.

The report cites the case of Xie Weidong, a former Supreme Court justice who resigned in 2000 and ended up in Canada in 2014, the year the Huanggang Municipal Public Security Bureau charged him with accepting a 1.4 million yuan ($221,000) bribe to settle a 1999 civil case in favor of a particular company, according to a 2019 article from Canada national post.

Xie claimed that Beijing targeted him “when he did not respect government interventions in cases he heard. Then, after he left China, he talked about the problems of his legal system”, according to an Interpol decision. rejecting China’s request. the To post reported that Interpol discovered that China’s request for Xie’s arrest was politically motivated.

To persuade Xie to voluntarily return to China, Chinese police detained her sister and then her son, according to the Safeguard Defenders report. Chinese authorities have also contacted his ex-wife and former business partner, hoping to use them as leverage.

Li Jinjin, a New York-based attorney who represents some targets in the Sky Net operation, told VOA Mandarin on Monday that the Chinese government often freezes the property in China of the target’s family members.

In other cases, Li said, Beijing will send its police or hire agents to visit an overseas target. Using promises or threats, their goal is to force the target to return to China.

In 2020, that tactic backfired when the US Justice Department charged eight people with conspiring to act as illegal agents of the Chinese government and force US residents to return to Beijing. These individuals “allegedly acted under the direction and control of PRC (People’s Republic of China) government officials, monitored, and campaigned to harass, stalk, and coerce certain residents of the United States to return to the PRC.” “, the Department of Justice said.

Safeguard Defenders expects China to step up its Sky Net efforts in 2022 if Western governments do not act against Beijing, Chen told VOA Mandarin. “It will be a significant obstacle to legitimate judicial cooperation to fight cross-border crime,” he said.

The Chinese government hailed the success of Sky Net. The state-controlled Xinhua News Agency published an article on Saturday saying the operation was recovering stolen people and property even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The legal net is wide, you can flee the country, but you can’t escape the law“, said Xinhua.

Li Gang decided to speak to the media to counter reports from Beijing-controlled media. “I was very afraid of retaliation from the Chinese government, so I refused all media interviews before,” Li told VOA Mandarin in 2020.

“But now I realize the more I’m scared, the more power they have over me,” he said. “That’s why I decided to stand out and tell my story.”