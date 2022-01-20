Erdoan should let Calan speak rather than speaking on his behalf, says Demirta





Click to read the article in Turkish/Kurdish Imprisoned Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirta has responded to President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s claim that there is a disagreement between him and Abdullah Calan, the imprisoned leader of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). “Frankly, it’s very strange for a president to make such a statement. But when the person in question is Erdoan, I don’t find it strange,” Demirta told Yeni Yaam newspaper in an interview published today (20 January). “However, I can say there is definitely an ulterior motive, a bad intention,” Demirta said. “Another goal is to confuse Kurds, which is also wrong.” Erdoan’s statements should not be taken seriously, he added. During the parliamentary caucus meeting of his Justice and Development Party (AKP) on January 12, the president said: “The one in Edirne will be called to account by the one in mral”, referring to the prisons where Demirta and Calan are detained. “We think it’s a bed of roses. It’s not. They have scores to settle internally. And there will be a confrontation,” Erdoan said. Citing unnamed AKP officials, Deutsche Welle Turkish reported that Erdoan’s claims were likely based on intelligence reports. Responding to the president on his Twitter account a few days later, Demirta said, “Politicians are accountable to the people, their parties, parliament and the independent judiciary. you will give.” Calan’s confinement In the interview with Yeni Yaam, Demirta also pointed out that Erdoan “spoke on behalf of calan” while keeping him in “isolation”. “The real question regarding Erdoan’s statement is: how do you know what Mr. Calan said, whom you kept in solitary confinement for years? So lift the solitary confinement, let Calan meet with his lawyers and family regularly , let’s find out together what he has to say. “It’s not moral both to implement heavy isolation and to speak on behalf of Calan as president.” In prison for more than 20 years, Calan has rarely been allowed to meet his family members and lawyers in recent years. If Erdoan intends to resume meetings with Calan, which were halted after the “resolution process” of the Kurdish issue ended in 2015, doing so with a polarizing rhetoric would be “wrong and dangerous”, Demirta noted. “In principle, we support any sincere initiative for peace. No one would and should oppose such an initiative,” he said. “I think there should be meetings at the mral [Prison]. Because there are issues that cannot be resolved without Calan’s involvement. Nevertheless, as myself and the HDP have stated, the ultimate address of the solution is parliament,” Demirta further explained. (TP/VK)

