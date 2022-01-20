Jokowi calls a prolonged pandemic causing deep wounds





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said the prolonged pandemic had caused deep wounds to certain sectors. Photo/BPMI Setpres

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said the prolonged pandemic has inflicted deep wounds on some sectors. Amid current economic stimulus efforts, the world and Indonesia have been shaken by the Covid-19 variant, Omicron Even though the current big agenda of the nation is economic recovery, Jokowi reminded to remain vigilant about the development of Omicron which is now starting to grow in Indonesia. Read also : Jokowi: 2022 Momentum of economic recovery despite Omicron “Although the economic performance of the real sector continues to improve, we must remain vigilant on the developments of the Covid-19 pandemic, in particular the Omicron variant and also the dynamics of the global economy which is full of uncertainties. “, he said at the Annual Meeting of the Financial Services Industry 2022 at the Palace of Bogor, Thursday (20/1/2020). 2022). In addition to causing health problems, the pandemic also presents an economic crisis. At least it can be marked by the occurrence of scarcity of energy, containers, food, from the rise in producer prices to the scarcity of food. “I think we have to keep following these issues because they will definitely impact our country,” Jokowi explained. For those few issues, Jokowi assessed that the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic had caused such deep wounds. “The protracted pandemic has really caused deep wounds to certain sectors,” he said. “And at the same time, there was a disruption in the global supply chain that triggered an increase in global commodity prices and led to increasingly erratic global inflation,” Jokowi continued. Also Read: Troubled Satkomhan, Mahfud MD Says Jokowi Ordered Wiranto to Solve Jokowi wants the economic recovery strategy in the midst of the Covid pandemic which has not yet passed to be carried out in detail and with caution. “So as not to hamper the recovery efforts we are carrying out,” he concluded. (some blood)

