Politics
PM Modi exposes anti-India narrative, says ‘attempts being made to tarnish global image’
Warning about the attempts being made to malignIndia’s global image, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address on Thursdaydetailedthe role of Brahma Kumaris and other international bodies that have been playing in countering anti-India propaganda. Asking such organizations to work in a direction to present India’s picture in the right manner and further dispel the rumors spreadabout it, he claimed that a lot of efforts have been witnessed which are made towards maligning India’s image on an international level. PM Modi said, “You have seen how to malign the image of India, many things go on also on international level. We cannot wash our hands off by saying this is all politics. This is not about politics but about our country”. Prime Minister also appealed to ensure that the correct information regarding India is reaching out to people in other countries and thus this responsibility lies with the people to stop the spread of such rumours. He said, “The rumors about India, there is need to make people aware with truth. This is also our responsibility”.
PM Modi speaks at’Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ki Ore’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spokea system being createdthrough which there will be no place for any discrimination and as India will continue to develop thinking and approach through new and progressive decisions. He said, “The coming 25 years is the time to get back what our society had lost in hundreds of years of slavery”.
PM Modi who was delivering the keynote address at the national launch ceremony of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ki Ore’ initiative by the Brahma Kumaris dedicated to the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ said that one’s progress has been aligned with the nation’s progress and thusmore importance should be given to duties for the country’s growth. He also said that after 75 years of independence, malice has afflicted the society as well as the country and further turned people away from their duties. He said, “All of us have to light a lamp in the heart of every citizen in the country, the lamp of duty.”
“People have talked about these rights over the past years and also fought for them, however, forgetting one’s duties has also played a major role in making India weak. Thereafter, everyone needs to come together for discharging their duties which will help in removing social ills and furthertake the nation to new heights”, he added.
Meanwhile, PM Modi on Thursday flagged off seven initiatives of the Brahma Kumaris at the launch ceremony of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav se Bharat Swarnim Bharat Ki Ore’. These seven initiatives include My India Healthy India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Self Reliant Farmers, Women: Flag Bearers of India, Power of Peace Bus Campaign, Andekha Bharat Cycle Rally, United India Motor Bike Campaign, and green initiatives under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
Image: ANI
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/general-news/pm-modi-exposes-anti-india-narrative-says-attempts-being-made-to-tarnish-global-image-articleshow.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022