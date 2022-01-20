PM Modi exposes anti-India narrative, says ‘attempts being made to tarnish global image’

Warning about the attempts being made to malignIndia’s global image, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address on Thursdaydetailedthe role of Brahma Kumaris and other international bodies that have been playing in countering anti-India propaganda. Asking such organizations to work in a direction to present India’s picture in the right manner and further dispel the rumors spreadabout it, he claimed that a lot of efforts have been witnessed which are made towards maligning India’s image on an international level. PM Modi said, “You have seen how to malign the image of India, many things go on also on international level. We cannot wash our hands off by saying this is all politics. This is not about politics but about our country”. Prime Minister also appealed to ensure that the correct information regarding India is reaching out to people in other countries and thus this responsibility lies with the people to stop the spread of such rumours. He said, “The rumors about India, there is need to make people aware with truth. This is also our responsibility”.

PM Modi speaks at’Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ki Ore’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spokea system being createdthrough which there will be no place for any discrimination and as India will continue to develop thinking and approach through new and progressive decisions. He said, “The coming 25 years is the time to get back what our society had lost in hundreds of years of slavery”.

PM Modi who was delivering the keynote address at the national launch ceremony of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ki Ore’ initiative by the Brahma Kumaris dedicated to the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ said that one’s progress has been aligned with the nation’s progress and thusmore importance should be given to duties for the country’s growth. He also said that after 75 years of independence, malice has afflicted the society as well as the country and further turned people away from their duties. He said, “All of us have to light a lamp in the heart of every citizen in the country, the lamp of duty.”

“People have talked about these rights over the past years and also fought for them, however, forgetting one’s duties has also played a major role in making India weak. Thereafter, everyone needs to come together for discharging their duties which will help in removing social ills and furthertake the nation to new heights”, he added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Thursday flagged off seven initiatives of the Brahma Kumaris at the launch ceremony of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav se Bharat Swarnim Bharat Ki Ore’. These seven initiatives include My India Healthy India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Self Reliant Farmers, Women: Flag Bearers of India, Power of Peace Bus Campaign, Andekha Bharat Cycle Rally, United India Motor Bike Campaign, and green initiatives under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Image: ANI