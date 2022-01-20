Trump held secret meetings days before Capitol attack, former press secretary tells panel | Attack on the United States Capitol





Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol attack that Donald Trump held secret meetings at the White House residence days before. on January 6, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Trump’s former senior aide also told House investigators that details of whether Trump actually intended to walk to the Capitol after his speech at the Ellipse rally would be recorded in documents provided to the US Secret Service, the sources said.

The select committees’ interview with Grisham, who was Melania Trump’s chief of staff when she stepped down on Jan. 6, was bigger than expected, the sources said, giving the panel new details about the White House from Trump and what the former US president was doing before. the attack on the Capitol.

Grisham gave House investigators insight into Trump’s chaotic final weeks in the White House in the days leading up to the Capitol attack, recalling how the former president held informal meetings at the White House residence , the sources said.

The secret meetings were apparently only known to a small number of aides, the sources said. Grisham said they were primarily scheduled by Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and former chief usher Timothy Harleth would escort attendees upstairs, the sources said.

Harleth, the former room manager at the Trump International Hotel before moving with the Trumps to the White House in 2017, was once one of the family’s most trusted early employees, according to a former White House aide to Melania Trump.

But after Harleth sought to ingratiate himself with Biden’s transition team following Trump’s 2020 election defeat in order to retain his role in the White House, Trump and Meadows decided to fire him before Melania Trump n intervene to keep him until Bidens’ inauguration.

Grisham told the select committee that she did not know exactly who Trump had met at the White House residence, but provided Harleth’s name and the identities of other Trump aides in the usher’s office who may be aware of the meetings, the sources said.

The Guardian previously reported that Trump made multiple phone calls from the Yellow Oval Room and elsewhere in the White House residence to lieutenants at the Willard Hotel in Washington the night before the Capitol attack, telling them to stop. the certification of Joe Bidens.

Trump increasingly retreated to the White House residence to do work as his presidency progressed, another former Trump administration official says, because he felt less scrutiny by aides. from the West Wing than in the Oval Office.

Towards the end of his presidency, the former Trump administration official said, an aide to former White House adviser Peter Navarro attempted at least once to sneak Sidney Powell, an attorney, into the residence. pushing lies about voter fraud, to talk with Trump.

A spokesperson for the select committee declined to comment on Grisham’s interview, which took place the first week of January. Harleth did not respond to questions about meetings at the White House residence when reached by phone last week.

During his hours-long interview, Grisham told House investigators that the mystery surrounding Trump’s promise at the Ellipse rally that he would march with his supporters to the Capitol could be resolved in White House documents from Trump, the sources said.

The former presidents’ alleged intention to go to Capitol Hill has emerged as a crucial issue for the select committee, as they examine whether Trump oversaw a criminal conspiracy by coordinating his policy plan to prevent Bidens’ certification with the insurgency. .

Trump’s pledge is significant because it was a key motivation for his supporters to march to the Capitol alongside militia groups like the Oath Keepers, and has been used by far-right activists like Alex Jones to cheering on the crowds along the route.

But Trump never made it to the Capitol and instead returned to the White House, where he watched the attack unfold on TV after being told by the Secret Service before the insurgency that they could not guarantee his death. safety if he walked to the Capitol.

The select committee is now trying to determine whether Trump made a promise he may not have intended to honor because he hoped to incite an insurrection that halted certification, his only game remaining to secure a second term, one of the sources said.

Grisham told the select committee that Trump’s intentions and whether the Secret Service had been informed that Trump had decided not to march to the Capitol should be reflected in the presidential line-by-line, the document that describes the movements of presidents, have indicated the sources.

Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters that the panel was already seeking information from the Secret Service about the plans they had for Trump on Jan. 6, as well as the escape strategies they had for then Vice President Mike Pence.

But the presidential line-by-line, which is sent to the Secret Service, could also reveal discussions of security issues and suggest a new line of inquiry into why an assessment on conditions too dangerous for the president did not take place. not aired further.

Grisham also informed the select committee of the necessary coordination between the Trump White House, the Secret Service and the organizers of the Save America rally at the Ellipse on Jan. 6 to ensure Trump’s appearance, the sources said.

The former Trump aide suggested to the select committee that Trump was determined to speak at the rally once he heard of his existence, the sources said, and was constantly on the phone overseeing the optics of the events, the sources said.

