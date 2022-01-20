Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat to be held in Bintan on January 25





SINGAPORE: The next Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat will be held on January 25, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced on Thursday (January 20). “In response to questions from the media, Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Lee Hsien Loong confirmed that Mr. Lee will travel to Bintan, Indonesia on January 25 for the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat hosted by the Indonesian President. Joko Widodo,” the PMO said. . “Leaders will take stock of progress made in bilateral cooperation and explore ways to further deepen engagement in key areas of mutual interest. President Joko Widodo last met with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on October 8, 2019 for the annual retreat traditionally held to foster bilateral relations. They haven’t had a retirement since due to COVID-19. Interviewed by CNA in November last year, Mr Widodo said he would discuss with Mr Lee how and when the two countries could reopen their borders. “We will discuss a travel corridor arrangement which we hope can be opened, but not everywhere in Indonesia,” he said. Maybe, (between) Bintan and Singapore, or Bali and Singapore, Jakarta and Singapore, for example. But again, it all has to be gradual,” Mr Widodo said at the time. At a press conference earlier on Thursday, Mr. Mirza Nurhidayat, Director for Southeast Asian Affairs at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: This leaders’ retreat meeting is a modality of cooperation between the two countries, linked to the increase in bilateral cooperation between Indonesia. and Singapore will be discussed.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/asia/singapore-indonesia-leaders-retreat-bintan-january-25-2022-2447661 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos