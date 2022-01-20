Politics
Partygate: why British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be forced to resign
As the party scandal involving Boris Johnson unfolded, reports indicate that Rishi Sunak, son-in-law of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, is a favorite for the job.
Boris Johnson is fighting new charges around the partygate scandal after his former senior aide turned fierce critic alleged the UK Prime Minister lied to Parliament about a rally he attended during lockdown. Dominic Cummings was a key official at 10 Downing Street in May 2020 at a garden party for which Johnson apologized to the House of Commons last week when he said he implicitly believed he it was a business event.
However, Cummings, his chief strategic adviser at the time, took to his online blog to claim that his boss was fully aware that it was in fact a party and that he would “swear under oath that he had even warned him about it and wanted “I say categorically no one told me, no one said it was something that was against the rules, do something that didn’t was not a work event because frankly I can’t imagine why it would have happened or been allowed to continue if it was against the rules, Johnson told reporters during a tour of a northern hospital from London.
“My memory goes into the garden for about 25 minutes, which I implicitly thought was a business event, and talking to the staff, thanking the staff. I then went back to my desk and continued my work,” he said. -he declares. Chancellor Rishi Sunak, the son-in-law of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, widely touted as a favorite to become the UK’s first Indian-born prime minister if Johnson were to step down over the scandal, spoke out strongly on Tuesday, On January 18, in favor of the embattled leader when asked on camera by Sky News if he believed the Prime Minister was telling the truth.
Yes of course. The Prime Minister laid out his understanding of this issue in Parliament last week and I refer you to his words. As you know, Sue Gray is investigating this matter and I fully support the Prime Minister’s request for patience while this investigation concludes, Sunak said.
Earlier Johnson’s office insisted it was ‘wrong’ to say Johnson had been ‘warned of the event’ and reiterated the line taken by government ministers that a Cabinet Office investigation on the matter should be allowed to conclude and determine all the facts.
“As he said earlier, he implicitly believed this was a business event. He apologized to the House and undertook to issue a further statement once the investigation is complete. “said a spokesman for 10 Downing Street.
However, Cummings, who left Downing Street in November 2020 with a box in hand indicating an unceremonious exit after a high-profile power struggle within the highest ranks of the Prime Minister’s Office, disputed that account to Johnson’s office. . “The Prime Minister was made aware of the invitation, he knew it was a drink, he lied to Parliament,” Cummings wrote on Twitter, posting a link to his latest blog entry.
The May 20, 2020 event is part of a reported series of rallies in Downing Street and other UK government departments in apparent breach of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in 2020 and 2021, all of which are now making the rounds. subject of an internal investigation led by senior civil servant Sue Gray.
Its report is due as early as this week, unless new allegations force a postponement until next week.
In the Substack blog that Cummings often used to attack his former boss, he said he warned Johnson’s Principal Private Secretary (PPS), Martin Reynolds, that an invitation email he sent to staff at Downing Street for drinks “broke the rules” and also raised his concerns directly with the UK Prime Minister at the time.
“In the midst of a discussion about the future of the Cabinet Secretary and the PPS itself, which had been going on for days, I said to the Prime Minister something like: ‘Martin has invited the building to a drink, c is what I’m talking about, you ‘I gotta grab this madhouse.’
Johnson is already facing growing calls to resign and these new allegations will only intensify the anti-Johnson lobby within his own Tory party, as well as providing the opposition with more fodder for their attacks on the government. .
Tory insiders estimate that around 20 MPs submitted letters of censure to the Prime Minister at the powerful 1922 committee of backbenchers. A formal vote of no confidence will take place if 54 letters are submitted.
Sources
2/ https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/partygate-why-uk-prime-minister-boris-johnson-may-be-forced-step-down-160039
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022