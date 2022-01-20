At least 3 dead and 20 injured in powerful explosion at Pakistan’s Lahore market





No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.

At least three people were killed and 20 injured on Thursday after a bomb blast rocked a busy shopping market in Lahore, Pakistan, police said.

“Initial investigations show that it was a timed device on a motorcycle that was the cause of the explosion,” Rana Arif, spokesperson for the Lahore police, told the AFP news agency.

The blast which shattered the windows of nearby shops and buildings took place at Paan Mandi in Lahore’s famous Anarkali market, where Indian goods are sold.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility, but there have been a series of explosions and attacks on police since December, when a truce between the government and the Pakistani Taliban expired.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) – a grassroots movement that shares common roots with the Afghan Taliban – claimed responsibility for most of these incidents.

“We are verifying the nature of the blast. More than 20 people were injured in the blast and transferred to hospitals,” Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations Dr Mohammad Abid told reporters on the site. from the explosion.

The Counter-Terrorism Department and Bomb Disposal Squad officials have arrived at the scene and are examining the nature of the explosion, he said.

The injured were transferred to Mayo Hospital where two succumbed to their injuries, according to Rescue 1122.

Mayo Hospital medical director Dr Iftikhar said two people, including a boy, died of their injuries. He said the condition of the four injured people taken to hospital was critical.

Several motorcycles and vendor stalls were also damaged in the blast, and police cordoned off the area. The entire Anarkali Bazaar was closed after the explosion.

