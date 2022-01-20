Supreme Court denies Trump’s request to shield disclosure of records to Jan. 6 committee





Washington — The Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a request by former President Donald Trump to block the disclosure of Trump White House documents to the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. .

The High Court order clears the way for the National Archives to turn over to House investigators the records they requested relating to the breach of the Capitol by dozens of Trump supporters. President Biden has waived executive privilege over the documents.

Only Judge Clarence Thomas noted that he would have granted Trump’s request.

Trump last month asked the High Court to stop the transfer of records to the select committee after a federal appeals court in the District of Columbia rejected his efforts to protect lawmakers’ documents.

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo with the White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

At issue in the legal fight between the former president and the House Select Committee, there are tons of documents related to the events of January 6, including presidential diaries, visitor logs, handwritten notes from the chief of White House cabinet at the time, Mark Meadows, filing cabinets at the time. –White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and a draft election integrity executive order, according to a National Archives filing.

Trump has asserted executive privilege over more than 750 pages of those documents, which are central to his lawsuit against the National Archives and the select committee. But Mr. Biden refused to confirm the former president’s claims of executive privilege over the documents sought by the panel, and Trump filed suit in October to prevent their disclosure.

In an unsigned opinion, the Supreme Court said “the questions of whether and under what circumstances a former president can obtain a court order restraining the disclosure of confidential documents from his tenure, in the face of a decision by the incumbent president to waive the privilege, are unprecedented and raise serious and substantial concerns.”

Yet the high court noted that because the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit found that Trump’s privileges would have failed even if he were the incumbent, “his status as a former president did not necessarily make any difference to the court’s decision.”

Judge Brett Kavanaugh wrote in a separate statement regarding the court’s decision that he believes a former president should be able to successfully protect his presidency’s communications, even if the incumbent president does not support the request for privilege.

“To hold otherwise would nullify executive privilege for presidential communications,” warned Kavanaugh, who served in the White House under President George W. Bush.

He further said there would be “serious” consequences for the presidency if the presidents and White House advisers believed their privileged communications might be released when the president leaves office.

Asking the Supreme Court to overturn lower court rulings against the former president and block the National Archives from turning over the records to the committee, Trump’s lawyers argued the investigators’ request was “surprisingly broad.” and “independent of any valid legislative purpose”.

“While the protections of executive privilege and restrictions on access to presidential records are qualified, it is essential that future presidents and their advisers understand the contours and perimeters of this privilege – and its exceptions – after the end of a presidential term,” they argued. . “Otherwise, the deliberative process of advising presidents will be chilled, because advisers will undoubtedly understand that the audience for their deliberations is not just the president in whose administration they serve, but also Congress and their rivals. policies. The frankness of their advice will necessarily be chilled – to the detriment of the nation.”

But lawyers for the House Select Committee said in a filing that the Supreme Court’s involvement “would delay an equal branch’s urgent investigation into an unprecedented attack on Congress itself” and warned that the Halting the release of the documents, even temporarily, “would result in an unprecedented intrusion by this court into the ongoing process of accommodation between the legislative and executive branches.

“It would cause irreparable harm to the select committee by denying it the documents it urgently needs to inform its ongoing investigation, including upcoming interviews of dozens of witnesses,” they argued. “Getting this information quickly is necessary to fulfill the select committee’s responsibility to understand the events of January 6 and to recommend timely legislative changes designed to ensure these events never happen again.”

The Jan. 6 select committee sought documents and testimony from a slew of White House aides, Trump allies, at least two members of Congress, and organizers of the Jan. 6 rally outside the White House. Some of the requests have dismissed numerous legal challenges, as former White House aides have refused to hand over the documents, citing the former president’s claims of executive privilege.

Last month, Meadows filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking to overturn subpoenas issued by the House Committee for Testimony and Phone Records, as did Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser of Trump. Meadows and Flynn claimed that the subpoenas issued by the select committee were too broad and had no legislative purpose.

Trump himself has turned to the Supreme Court in the past to shield his financial records from congressional investigators and the Manhattan District Attorney. The former president appointed three judges to the High Court, taking his Conservative majority to 6-3.

