Court rebuffs Trumps bid to block release of documents related to Jan. 6 riots





EMERGENCY DOCKET By Amy Howe on Jan 19, 2022 at 8:26 pm

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Pennsylvania in 2018. (Evan El-Amin via Shutterstock)

In a major victory for the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, the Supreme Court turned down a request by former President Donald Trump to block the release of presidential records that the committee is seeking. The ruling clears the way for the National Archives to turn over several hundred pages of documents to the committee immediately. Only Justice Clarence Thomas indicated that he disagreed with the courts decision.

The case stems from a request made in August by the special House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot. He asked the National Archives to hand over presidential records relating to the events of Jan. 6 and Trumps claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Five days later, the archivist notified Trump that he would turn over the first set of documents. Trump claimed executive privilege over 46 of the 129 pages, covering documents such as his diaries, schedules, visitor and call logs, and notes from his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows. Trump also preemptively asserted the privilege with respect to any other documents to be turned over to the committee.

President Joe Biden told the archivist that he had determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified for any documents in the first set. Executive privilege, Biden emphasized, should not be used to shield, from Congress or the public, information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to subvert the Constitution itself.

Trump also asserted privilege over 724 pages in the second and third sets of documents identified by the archivist including draft talking points for the press secretary, drafts of speeches for the president, and a draft executive order on election integrity. Biden once again declined to assert executive privilege to shield the documents.

Trump went to federal court in Washington, DC, on Oct. 18, seeking to block the disclosure of the materials. He argued that the committee is seeking records that are shielded by executive privilege and that the request lacks a valid legislative purpose. The district court denied Trumps motion for a preliminary injunction.

Trump then went to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. In an opinion by Judge Patricia Millett, that court described the main question before it as whether a federal court can, at the former Presidents behest, override President Bidens decision not to invoke privilege and prevent his release to Congress of documents in his possession that he deems to be needed for a critical legislative inquiry. Trump, Millett concluded, did not provide any reason for the DC Circuit to override President Bidens judgment and the agreement and accommodations worked out between the Political Branches over these documents.

Both Branches agree, Millett continued, that there is a unique legislative need for these documents and that they are directly relevant to the Committees inquiry into an attack on the Legislative Branch and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power. No matter what test the court applies, Millett reasoned, the profound interests in disclosure advanced by President Biden and the January 6th Committee far exceed Trumps generalized concerns for Executive Branch confidentiality.

Trump came to the Supreme Court in late December, asking the justices to put the DC Circuits decision on hold and block the release of the documents. Telling the justices that the case fundamentally affects the functioning of the American presidency, he insisted that as a former president, he has the right to assert executive privilege to shield documents after he leaves office. And he warned that if the committees requests are granted, in the future similar requests will become the norm regardless of what party is in power. If the request is not blocked, he added, and the records are released, the effects of their release can never be undone.

The Biden administration countered that Trumps request is based principally on the idea that turning over the records would harm the Executive Branch and, by extension, the public. But the president, rather than the former president, Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote, is best positioned to make those assessments.

In a short unsigned order released on Wednesday night, the court turned down Trumps request. The court acknowledged that the questions whether and in what circumstances a former President may obtain a court order preventing disclosure of privileged records from his tenure in office when the current president has decided to waive the privilege are unprecedented and raise serious and substantial concerns. However, the court continued, the DC Circuit did not decide those questions because it concluded that Trumps documents would not be entitled to protection even if he were the current president.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh penned a two-page statement regarding the courts decision to reject Trumps request. He stressed that the parts of the DC Circuits decision indicating that a former president cannot invoke executive privilege to shield documents when the current president disagrees should not be considered binding precedent going forward. And he added that he respectfully disagrees[d] with that view: Although the privilege is not absolute, Kavanaugh wrote, it must nevertheless be available for former presidents, even if the current president would allow the disclosure of the documents. To the contrary conclusion, Kavanaugh cautioned, would eviscerate the executive privilege for Presidential communications.

Thomas did not write a dissent, but he noted that he would have granted Trumps request to block the release of the documents.

This article was originally published at Howe on the Court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scotusblog.com/2022/01/court-rebuffs-trumps-bid-to-block-release-of-documents-related-to-jan-6-riot/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos