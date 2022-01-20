Xi Jinping’s diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics is a ‘turning point’ for the world

~~

~

A few weeks before the Winter Olympics in China, the Xi Jinping administration is intensifying its hegemonic position and its authoritarian activities. How should the world and Japan treat this bizarre Olympic spectacle, carefully orchestrated by President Xi?

We interviewed Masatoshi Murakami, an associate professor at Kogakkan University who specializes in international politics, to hear his take on the politics around the winter event that’s only weeks away.

Excerpts from the interview follow.

Masatoshi Murakami Associate Professor at Kogakkan University

The administration of President Joe Biden in the United States has announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics. In contrast, former President George W. Bush visited China for the 2008 Summer Olympics. What caused such different responses?

The leaders of Japan and the United States have accepted invitations to attend the Beijing Olympics in 2008. The Chinese are said to have even thought of inviting the Crown Prince (and current Emperor) of Japan.

The ethnic issues surrounding Tibet and the [Xinjiang] The Uyghur Autonomous Region expanded before and after the 2008 Olympics, and although there was opposition in the United States, President Bush still decided to go to China, because grassroots policy of Washington was to engage with the country. The same was true for Japan.

Today, however, some American pundits strongly criticize the policy of engagement, calling it even the most unsuccessful strategy in modern history, because the United States has created its own biggest rival. This change in perception is at the origin of the different responses.

China is building artificial islands in the Spratly Range (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

Why did the United States change its China engagement policy?

This is largely due to the fact that China proceeded to create artificial islands in the South China Sea, using force to change the regional status quo. Human rights abuses have also come to light, such as the detention of one million people in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. The change was driven by a number of factors.

In the past, China was not seen as a rival on the same level as the United States. But the gap between the economies and the GDP of the two countries has narrowed. Americas control of the seas, the key to supremacy in the region, is also under threat.

Some say diplomatic boycotts don’t make sense, but do you agree?

The question now is what each country thinks of the human rights situation in China.

It is a very bad decision to try to solve the problem by saving face for both the United States and China. Such an attempt ignores the meaning of a diplomatic boycott, which is symbolic in nature.

It was probably this kind of thinking that led Japan to announce that it would not send government officials to China after announcements from the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada.

That said, it was always positive that Japan was able, even belatedly, to align itself with countries like the United States and show its position in the current era where democracy faces authoritarianism. If Japan had further postponed its decision-making, China would have considered this indecision as a weakness, and could have put even more pressure on Tokyo.

The opening ceremony of the Olympics is where the leader of the host country declares the start of the Games. If other countries intentionally send no representatives, the symbolic impact will be enormous.

In the future, this moment will be remembered as a turning point.

The Chinese coastguard is constantly pushing to try to enter Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands

Japan is at the forefront of the crisis

China under the leadership of Xi Jinping has set itself the goal of becoming a superpower that will surpass the United States by the middle of the 21st century. Which country will win the new cold war?

In the end, the West will win.

What is happening now is a competition between two political systems. The question is whether we will choose a society that values ​​democracy and freedom, or a controlled society based on an authoritarian system.

History does not repeat itself, but the past rhymes with the present. The current New Cold War has many differences from the previous US-Soviet Cold War, including economic interdependence. But in terms of competition between the two basic systems and the potential consequences, the West ultimately has the advantage.

China is also developing technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing. The question, however, is to what extent innovation and sustainability will ultimately occur.

It is difficult in the medium and long term for a system that does not receive the support of the people in the form of elections to continue to control and regulate its population. When economic growth slows and the gears begin to turn in the opposite direction, the system becomes more vulnerable.

Staff in PPE stands next to the Olympic rings inside the Olympic bubble near the National Stadium in Beijing, China December 30, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China gained confidence in hosting the 2008 Summer Olympics, which led to a bullish political stance afterwards. Will his confidence be boosted again if the Winter Olympics are successful?

China wants to promote an image that it has successfully contained COVID-19 and recovered from the pandemic. We must be very attentive to its success.

On the other hand, diplomatic boycotts can aggravate the conflict between China and other countries.

The actions of many countries that do not want to be caught up in this new cold war are of paramount importance. How the United States and China handle this aspect of the conflict may also be a key factor.

China will likely show its opposition to the United States by focusing on cooperation with Russia. And it will appeal to countries that emphasize strategic autonomy, such as France and India.

Should Japan keep pace with the United States?

Yes. The reason is that Japan is on the front line of the conflict.

Our island chain is at the forefront of the security crisis caused by China’s military expansion. If we give absolute priority to the defense of our country, our course of action naturally becomes clear.

Chinese paramilitary fishing vessel crashes into Japanese Coast Guard near Senkakus

Certainly, Japan has very deep economic ties with China. It may not be possible to resolve them immediately, but now is the time to seriously consider how to reduce our economic dependence on China.

Taiwan is also extremely dependent on the Chinese market, but the Tsai Ing-wen administration is working to reduce this dependence.

Japan has many more options than Taiwan. It is a member of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and has economic and trade agreements with the European Union (EU), the United States and the United Kingdom. Reducing Japan’s dependence on the Chinese market should be the main focus of the Kishida administration’s “economic security” goal.

About Masatoshi Murakami Professor Murakami, born in 1983, is an academic and a former diplomat and politician. After graduating from the Faculty of Law of the University of Tokyo, he joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. After his retirement, he was a member of the House of Representatives for one term. His specialty is US-China relations and the Japan-US security alliance.

RELATED:

(Read the interview in Japanese on this link.)

Author: Yoshiaki Nishimi