Human resources strengthening program, Jokowi helps young people to develop their interest in digital





Loading…

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Photo/DOk/SINDOnews

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo ( – President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) continued to strengthen the quality of Human Resources (HR) during his reign. Various policies have been taken to ensure that the nation’s human resource generation continues to grow, especially in the digital age. Independent Learning – Independent Campus ( MBKM ), until the Digital Leadership Academy (DLA) was launched to boost digital HR. Young people are also very excited to welcome the existing program as it can develop digital interests. Also Read: These Are 15 Majors Whose Graduates Will Still Be Needed In The Future The student president of the University of Muhammadiyah Malang (UMM) appreciated Jokowi’s policy. According to him, building digitalization is a very concrete policy in the current era. It is very concrete for me. Because digitization is something we cannot avoid, Haris said. Besides, he appreciated the continued development of Jokowi’s connectivity, Haris also commended Jokowi’s policies regarding the Merdeka Campus program. Haris felt that this step was Jokowi’s effort to prepare the younger generation to face the age of digital disruption. Read also: Interested in becoming a civil servant, here is a list of official schools deserted in 2021 (Independence Campus) is a new breakthrough. It provides education and digital literacy, Haris said. Haris said that as a student he should support government programs that benefit the community as a whole. According to him, Jokowi’s policies to produce human resources with global competitiveness in the digital age have been very good. We will fully support all positive government policies. Provide motivation and socialize it, Haris said. President Joko Widodo continues to fight for Indonesian children not to be inferior to foreign nations. Various programs and policies have been published. Such as the Merdeka campus, the Digital Leadership Academy (DLA) and the development of digital infrastructures. (mpw)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edukasi.sindonews.com/read/662461/211/program-penguatan-sdm-jokowi-fasilitasi-anak-muda-kembangkan-minat-digital-1642672871 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos