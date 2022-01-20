In the name of God, go ahead: Tory fury boils over as Boris Johnson hangs on | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson faced a defection and demand to resign from one of his most senior MPs on a dramatic day in Westminster, with even allies of the Prime Minister warning that the current situation cannot last.

David Davis sent shockwaves when he told Johnson in the Commons: In the name of God, go. Less than an hour earlier, Christian Wakeford, the MP for Bury South, quit the Tories and joined the Labor Party in fury over the Downing Street party scandal.

The Prime Minister has vowed to keep fighting in Number 10 and his supporters have insisted he now has breathing space to fight back, with many MPs awaiting the outcome of the Sue Gray inquiry.

But Johnson is facing a growing clamor from Tory backbenchers to buy their support in any confidence vote by dropping a $12 billion-a-year tax hike this spring. National Insurance contributions are set to rise from April to fund health care and social services and any reversal could risk a confrontation with Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Johnson managed to get through the day without a vote of confidence being triggered. Tory MPs estimated that up to 30 letters could have been submitted out of the 54 required, with more expected to arrive after Gray, a senior civil servant, delivered her finding on an alleged breach of the rules in Downing Street the week next.

The Guardian understands that members of the 1922 committee of backbenchers are considering shortening the period a leader is safe from another vote of no confidence from 12 months to six. The same move was considered when Theresa May faced a no-confidence ballot in December 2018, but survived.

The rebellion has so far been led publicly by disillusioned MPs in 2019 worried about plummeting support in their seats. But sources said the next wave of letters is likely to come from One Nation Conservatives on the party’s centrist wing if the Gray report is damning enough for Johnson’s conduct.

Tory MPs said Johnson was not off the hook, with two ministers describing the current situation as a shitshow. A minister said he reserved judgment until after Gray’s findings, but the prime minister did not have carte blanche to continue in office.

The decision of many colleagues to continue supporting the prime minister may hinge on whether they believe he will seriously damage the parties’ chances in local elections, he added.

Many Tory MPs described to the Guardian a deluge of angry letters from constituents, ranging from 250 to 2,000 in one case, exceeding anger over anti-lockdown trips by former No 10 aide Dominic Cummings.

Johnson held meetings with MPs on Wednesday in a bid to persuade them to refrain from submitting letters of censure and tried to curry favor with his backbench MPs by announcing an end to Covid regulations in England.

David Davis speaking during First Ministers Questions on Wednesday. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA

However, backbench MPs have said he should do more and many remain undecided whether he should continue in the role. A senior MP who strongly supports the Prime Minister has said if he is to survive he will need new senior staff at No 10 to put him in a straitjacket.

The MP also advised a new cabinet enforcer, a reshuffle to weed out disloyal cabinet members and a move to tackle the cost of living crisis by scrapping the rise in National Insurance contributions. Is he mortally wounded? That is the question. He is hurt. But if anyone can turn the tide, they can, he said.

One cabinet minister tried to claim Wakeford’s decision had a unifying effect among Tories and could draw a line under everything, but another said the Prime Ministers’ position remained precarious.

High-level Labor sources said they were in contact with other Tory MPs who were very unhappy about the prospect of potentially joining Labour, which would be another blow to the Prime Minister’s authority.

The defection came just before the chaotic Prime Ministers Questions, with Wakeford crossing the floor to sit with Labor and blaming Johnson’s own disgraceful conduct.

After a series of fierce exchanges between Johnson and Keir Starmer, the Labor leader said: Doesn’t the country deserve so much better than this out of touch, out of control, out of ideas and soon out-of-office Prime Minister?

There was then silence in the Commons as Davis rose to tell Johnson he had spent weeks defending him against angry voters, but the repeated reports of parties breaking the lockdown were too much.

The former Brexit secretary and leadership candidate said: I expect my leaders to take responsibility for the actions they take. Yesterday he did the opposite.

So I’ll remind him of a quote that may be familiar to his ear, Leo Amery to Neville Chamberlain: You’ve sat there too long for all the good you’ve done. In the name of God, go.

Asked by the Guardian afterwards what prompted him to make an intervention, Davis said Johnson’s interview with Sky News on Tuesday was not what I expected from an executive.

Until now, I had supported him, but it was not leadership, he said. Yesterday’s interview was an attempt to shirk responsibility, not take it. And it’s a test of leadership.

Junior colleagues reportedly pressed Davis to issue a statement publicly calling on the prime minister to leave, saying the situation required the intervention of a big figure.

Johnson insisted in the Commons he had no intention of quitting, while his press secretary later told reporters he would fight to continue if a vote of confidence was triggered.

The Prime Minister also revealed Grays’ report is likely to be released early next week amid speculation it could arrive this week. As party limbo continued to this point, many Tory backbenchers appeared desperate over the current situation.

Where are the leaders? Where are the strategists to navigate our way through this? said Tory MP and former cabinet minister Tobias Ellwood. Instead, we have this blue on blue.