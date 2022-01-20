Eric Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment 500 times, NY AG says





Eric Trump, the son of former President Donald Trump, invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 500 times when interviewed by investigators, according to new documents from New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The NY AGs office submitted a 160-page filing in court Tuesday saying investigators found significant evidence that The Trump Organization used fraudulent or misleading asset valuations to get favorable loans or reduce taxes. The company, founded by the former president, is accused of overstating the value of land donations made in New York and California to justify millions of dollars in tax deductions.

James office, which has already interviewed Eric Trump and the companys longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, detailed its findings in a court motion in an effort to force Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. to comply with subpoenas for their testimony.

The Washington Post reports the AG filings show Eric Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment right to self-incrimination more than 500 times when asked more than 500 questions during a six-hour interview on Oct. 5, 2020. Weisselberg, who was charged last year with tax fraud in a parallel criminal investigation, similarly invoked the Fifth more than 500 times during his interview on Sept. 24, 2020.

James office argued that the repeated use of the Fifth Amendment shows key figures in the case are well aware of potential criminal liability if deposited. Former President Trump, a Republican, has previously criticized people who plead the Fifth, suggesting it implies guilt.

The mob takes the Fifth, Trump said in 2016 to criticize aides of his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, during investigations into her use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state.

If youre innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment? Trump added.

The Trump Organization issued a statement Wednesday decrying the investigation as politically motivated and accusing James, a Democrat, of having no case.

The only one misleading the public is Letitia James, the company said. She defrauded New Yorkers by basing her entire candidacy on a promise to get Trump at all costs without having seen a shred of evidence and in violation of every conceivable ethical rule.

James office has not said if he will pursue legal action against Trump in the civil case.

For more than two years, the Trump Organization has used delay tactics and litigation in an attempt to thwart a legitimate investigation into its financial dealings, James said. Thus far in our investigation, we have uncovered significant evidence that suggests Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values ​​to financial institutions for economic benefit.

The Associated Press reports Trumps attorneys have accused James of improperly attempting to obtain testimony to be used in a separate, but parallel, criminal investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Trump has called both probes a witch hunt.

