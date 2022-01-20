Erdogan turkeys meet Salvadoran Bitcoin leader amid economic crisis





ISTANBULTTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due to meet the leader of El Salvador, the first country to make bitcoin legal tender, on Thursday as Turkey’s central bank kept interest rates on hold in a move that is unlikely to do much -thing to stop the country’s monetary crisis. .

As El Salvador plans to launch a billion-dollar bitcoin-backed bond, Turks and foreign investors are watching closely to see if Erdogan’s meeting with President Nayib Bukele in Ankara marks a change in how the Turkish government views cryptocurrencies, despite the past few months. falling dollar value of bitcoins.

The Turkish government has taken a restrictive approach to cryptocurrencies in recent years, but analysts expect Bukele to advocate for the use of crypto at the meeting, which comes during a turbulent time in the world. Turkish economy. The Turkish lira lost about 40% of its value against the dollar last year, sparking occasional protests and threatening the financial stability of the country, which is a member of the Group of 20 and the United Nations Treaty Organization. North Atlantic. Elsewhere, Turkey’s central bank kept its benchmark one-week repo rate at 14% on Thursday. Officials have cut rates for the previous four consecutive months, accelerating the currency’s collapse. Mr Erdogan has demanded lower interest rates as part of his unorthodox strategy to spur economic growth and has sacked nearly all senior Turkish officials who oppose his vision. Last year’s rate cuts pushed up inflation through cheaper loans while eroding the pound’s purchasing power, pushing up the prices of key imports such as food and energy. To offset inflation and a sharp depreciation of the lira, Turks have piled into cryptocurrencies. The meeting with Mr Bukele comes as Mr Erdogan said he was proposing new legislation that would regulate nascent assets. While Turkey banned cryptocurrencies as a form of payment last year, Mr Bukeles’ government became the first in the world to adopt bitcoin as its national currency. Mr. Bukele is one of the world’s leading supporters of cryptocurrencies and analysts expect him to raise the issue during the meeting with Mr. Erdogan, but it is still unclear whether the Turkish government will change his mind. stance on the issue. As an administration, they are a strong supporter of bitcoin, so I’m pretty sure he will raise the issue of bitcoin, said Turan Sert, adviser at Turkish cryptocurrency exchange Paribu. They can listen to it, but I’m not sure it will have much effect on the Turkish administration’s way of thinking. The two leaders exchanged welcoming tweets and emojis of each nation’s flag. Mr. Bukele wrote of his visit in Turkishand Mr. Erdogan written in spanish that the nation attached great importance to the visit. Greetings to everyone in Turkey from El Salvador, the land of #Bitcoin, said Mr. Bukele. Mr. Erdogan, an elected leader who has eroded Turkish institutions and overseen the crackdown on his political opponents, enjoys warm personal relations with autocratic leaders around the world, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mr Bukele, a populist who was elected in 2019 as a political outsider amid discontent over violence and poverty, has come under fire from the Biden administration for reinforcing authoritarian control of the country, replacing the judges of the Constitutional Court and the prosecutor. general. El Salvador saw bitcoin in part as an opportunity to break away from a dollarized economy, with the other country having been legal tender for the past two decades. In recent years, Turkey has made efforts to reduce its foreign currency ties, reducing foreign currency debt and encouraging locals to exchange gold and other currencies for liras. These efforts have been disputed, however. A recent initiative to encourage residents to lock their lira deposits for at least three months has seen little demand. Turkey’s central bank recently extended the program to businesses to boost participation. Even if the central bank keeps interest rates on hold, investors and analysts expect the pound to continue to come under pressure from high inflation and locals to continue transferring their money in foreign currencies, gold and other assets. This will alleviate some of the markets’ worries about more negative real interest rates, but it won’t solve any of the underlying problems with tackling soaring inflation, said Societe Generale strategist Phoenix Kalen. There will always be a demand for foreign currency as inflation rises. Turkey’s annual inflation rose to 36.1% in December from 21.3% in November, and economists expect official figures to rise to 50% in the coming months. We are going to have a really difficult quarter of 2022. It will be very hard for the Turkish people, said Mustafa Sonmez, a Turkish economist. Write to Jared Malsin at [email protected] and Caitlin Ostroff at [email protected]

