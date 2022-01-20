Supreme Court rejects Trump’s offer to shield January 6 committee records





Supreme Court tossed out former President Trump on WednesdayDonald TrumpKinzinger welcomes baby boy Tennessee lawmaker introduces self-defense bill in ‘honor’ of Kyle Rittenhouse delivered to House committee Jan. 6.

The decision was made in an unsigned one-paragraph order. Justice Clarence ThomasThe Supreme Court of Clarence ThomasSteve Bannon? Supreme Court debates fate of Nazi-stolen artwork Supreme Court agrees to hear case about coach HS being suspended for on-field prayers PLUS, a staunch conservative, was the only one to indicate that he would have granted Trump’s request.

The move paved the way for congressional investigators to receive a batch of requested Trump-era schedules, call logs, emails and other documents that the committee says could shed light on the circumstances. keys surrounding the deadly Capitol Riot.

The committee said it began receiving filings Wednesday evening just hours after a ruling that the chair, Rep. Bennie ThompsonBennie Gordon ThompsonJan. 6 subpoenas phone records associated with Eric Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle: Jan. 6 subpoena report Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell Trump’s Supreme Court lawyers: Jan. 6 panel ‘will not be harmed by delay’ MORE (D-Miss.) and Vice President Liz CheneyElizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyKinzinger welcomes baby boy The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Democrats see victory in voting rights defeat Left mocks changes at the 2024 PLUS ticket (R-Wy.) Hailed as a victory for the rule of law and American democracy.

Our work continues to uncover all the facts about the January 6 violence and its causes, they said in a joint statement, emphasizing that their efforts are aimed at ensuring that nothing like this happens again.

The order leaves intact a lower federal appeals court ruling that found Trump’s assertion of executive privilege and other legal theories unconvincing in light of President Biden Joe Biden Biden says he didn’t ‘overpromise’ Finland’s PM promises ‘extremely tough’ sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine de MORE to invoke the privilege, as well as the pressing task of the panels of the House.

The justices wrote that although the unprecedented dispute between a former president and lawmakers raised serious and substantial concerns, the Washington, DC-based federal appeals court correctly analyzed the issues involved.

Because the Court of Appeals found that President Trump’s claims would have failed even if he were the incumbent, his status as a former president did not necessarily make any difference to the courts’ decision, the court wrote.

Justice Brett KavanaughBrett Michael KavanaughSupreme Court appears suspicious of Boston’s refusal to allow Christian flag flight Voting rights, Trump’s big lie and Republicans’ problem with minorities Supreme Court agrees to hear case on the suspension of Coach HS for on-field prayers MORE, who agreed with the majority decision, wrote separately to note their disagreement with some of the reasoning of the lower appeals courts and their legal weight possible.

Thomas, the only dissenter, did not explain the source of his disagreement.

Trump turned to the Supreme Court last month after lower federal courts denied his request to block the National Archives from turning over his administration’s records. His lawyers had asked judges to protect the disputed documents from disclosure while they considered his formal appeal, a decision Wednesday dismissed.

The Jan. 6 committee did not set a deadline for completing its investigation, but its chair, Thompson, said the committee hopes to conclude by early spring.

The committee faces separate legal challenges to its investigative authority in the ongoing legal clashes with former Trump adviser Steve BannonSteve BannonSteve Bannon’s Supreme Court? Biden’s new calls to action are important, just as the GOP’s upcoming McCarthy has little incentive to work with the Jan. 6 panel MORE and former White House chief of staff Mark MeadowsMark MeadowsLaura Ingraham ‘won’t say’ if she’d support Trump in 2024 Tucker Carlson expands influence on GOP Jan. 6 panel asks McCarthy to cooperate MORE, along with Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich and post-election legal adviser John Eastman.

