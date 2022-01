3 killed, 25 injured in powerful explosion at Anarkali market in Lahore; Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan condemns the explosion

A powerful explosion tore through a crowded market where Indian goods are sold in Pakistan’s cultural capital on Thursday, killing at least three people and injuring 25 others, police said.

Lahore police spokeswoman Rana Arif confirmed the death of three people in the blast that shattered the windows of nearby shops and buildings, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Watch the Zee Business live stream below:

According to the police, the explosion took place near the Paan Mandi in the famous Anarkali market, where Indian foodstuffs are sold.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chattha said the explosive material was planted in a motorbike which was parked outside a bank in the area.

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the blast and urged authorities to provide the best medical facilities for the injured. He also requested a report from the Punjab government.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar ordered the Inspector General of Police to submit a report on the incident. He also ordered officials to provide the injured with the best possible medical facilities.

“This incident aims to sabotage the atmosphere of public order. Those responsible for the explosion will not be able to escape the clutches of the law,” he said.

“We are verifying the nature of the blast,” Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations Dr Mohammad Abid told reporters at the site of the blast near the historic walled city of Lahore.

“The crater at the site of the explosion indicated the possibility of a temporal device. However, at this stage we cannot confirm this,” he said.

The Counterterrorism Department and Bomb Disposal Squad officials are examining the nature of the explosion, he said.

More than 25 people were injured in the explosion and transferred to hospitals.

According to Rescue 1122, the injured were transferred to Mayo Hospital where two succumbed to their injuries.

Mayo Hospital medical director Dr Iftikhar said two people, including a boy, died of their injuries. He said the condition of the four injured people taken to hospital was critical.

A good number of motorcycles and vendor stalls were also damaged by the blast.

The police cordoned off the area. The entire Anarkali bazaar is closed after the explosion.

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill, said the enemy is taking such measures to sow chaos and uncertainty with the aim of damaging the economy.

Former Punjab chief minister and chairman of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Shehbaz Sharif, said a terrorist incident in Lahore, after that in Islamabad, was not good augurs well for the country.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in an explosion in the historic and bustling Anarkali district of Lahore,” he tweeted.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said an explosion in an area like Anarkali was incredibly sad and worrying.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zeebiz.com/world/news-3-killed-25-injured-in-a-powerful-explosion-in-lahores-anarkali-market-pakistan-pm-imran-khan-condemns-blast-176726 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos