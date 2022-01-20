How Ron DeSantis Feud With Donald Trump Could Benefit Florida Governor





Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are currently the leading contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and recent reports of a “feud” between them have been the subject of intense speculation.

Both sides denied any animosity between the men and pointed the finger at the media. However, Trump and DeSantis appeared to be hitting on each other in recent comments about COVID-19 and a slew of media reports pointed to ongoing tensions between them, sometimes citing unnamed sources.

Political pundits who spoke to Newsweek suggested the feud could actually benefit DeSantis and allow him to differentiate himself from Trump, though any dispute could also damage the GOP.

Bend the knee

Mark Shanahan is Associate Professor in the Department of Politics and International Relations at the University of Reading in the UK and co-editor of The Trump President: From Campaign Trail to World Stage. He told Newsweek that DeSantis would gain little by deferring to Trump.

‘A Trump/DeSantis ‘squabble’ may not be a bad move for either potential GOP nomination contender to run for president in 2024 — it keeps them both going tops the news agenda and distracts from the continued negativity of the impact of the investigation into the Jan. 6 uprising,” Shanahan said.

He said if Trump doesn’t run, the former president will want the Republican nominee to be his “designated successor.”

“It only works if all his rivals act as sidekicks and pledge not to run against him. It’s more like a mob succession than a mature political party,” he said.

“DeSantis, of course, refuses to play that role, and his current independence could serve him well,” Shanahan continued. “Bending the knee to Trump hasn’t done much for the careers of Ted Cruz or others like Marco Rubio – they just come across as lightweights compared to the Don.”

Shanahan told Newsweek that DeSantis established his conservative credentials “with his veteran status, his education at Yale and Harvard, his athletic prowess and his stable family life.”

“He offers GOP voters a credible alternative to Trump,” he said.

total war

Shanahan said Trump “reacts poorly to any perceived challenge, and as always, his defense is played out through attacks on his rivals — and he clearly has DeSantis in his sights.”

He said Trump’s weakness is that he cannot pass the 2020 election.

“If DeSantis can establish clear water between him and Trump on this issue, he may well solidify his platform for 2024. If that’s the case, the feud will likely turn into an all-out war,” he said. .

David A. Bateman, an associate professor of government at Cornell University, told Newsweek that the path to the 2024 GOP nomination runs through or perhaps around Trump.

“At some point, whoever wants to be president will have to get Trump’s blessing or, more likely, get around him,” Bateman said.

“Aspiring party leaders always have a delicate balance of distancing themselves a bit from the previous incumbent without completely breaking with them. Trump’s ego and refusal to admit he’s a loser – twice if you count the votes – make things more complicated than usual, but not really out of the norm,” he added.

David and Goliath

Thomas Gift, founding director of the Center on American Policy at University College London, told Newsweek that DeSantis was indicative of the fact that many in the Republican Party have moved to the right of Trump.

“It’s hard to imagine Trump not getting the GOP nomination in 2024 if he throws his hat in the ring,” Gift said. “The fact remains: Trump is still Trump, and compared to that, Ron DeSantis is ‘just another’ governor. Any attempt to turn that into a budding rivalry in 2024 pits Goliath against David.”

“But the DeSantis-Trump feud signals what could be a rising trend in the Republican Party: Presidential candidates are moving even further to the right of Trump in case he doesn’t run,” continued Gift.

He noted the pushback Trump has recently received among some members of his base, including over his outspoken support for COVID-19 vaccinations.

“It hasn’t gone unnoticed by Republicans like DeSantis who think any signal of moderation on COVID-19 doesn’t do them any political favors,” he said.

“To some extent, this might even be part of a larger pattern, with many Republican politicians realizing that much of the GOP base is actually now to Trump’s right on many issues,” Gift said. .

party with him

Paul Quirk, a political scientist at the University of British Columbia in Canada, told Newsweek that the apparent feud between Trump and DeSantis was “a beautiful mess” that could seriously damage the Republican Party.

“If Trump seeks the party nomination, he will win it,” Quirk said. “If he wins the nomination, he will likely lose the general election, perhaps disastrously, and drag the rest of the party down with him.”

“If he ends up not showing up, he wants to delay the announcement as long as possible,” Quirk said.

“Under these circumstances, a serious challenge to the nomination could encourage Trump’s early departure, with great benefits for the party. But such a challenger would be fatally damaged in the process,” he said.

Quirk said Trump may not decide to announce a presidential race until after the Republican convention. He also doubted DeSantis could oppose Trump for long.

“DeSantis will realize very soon that he cannot run for president as Trump 2.0 if he publicly brawls with Trump 1.0. Like so many other Republicans have, he will return to training as a loyal partisan,” Quirk said.

A composite photo shows Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (L) and former President Donald Trump (R). Both men are considered viable candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Getty Images

