Boris Johnson buys time as Tories rally behind embattled leader

Boris Johnson has secured an uneasy truce with his own party after being told to quit by a former senior Tory minister and a Tory MP who defected to Labour.

Christian Wakeford, MP for Bury South, crossed the floor of the House of Commons to join the opposition Labor Party, blinding Johnson minutes before Prime Minister’s Questions. But the defection also rallied many wayward Tory MPs behind their leader.

MPs said Johnson had bought himself a reprieve until next week when an investigation into the ‘Partygate’ scandal involving Downing Street events that breached coronavirus restrictions will conclude. The rallies are being investigated by senior civil servant Sue Gray, although Number 10 is also bracing for more revelations about the parties in the coming days.

As some of his party critics pushed for a no-confidence vote, Johnson tried to rally support by ending all remaining Covid restrictions in England, including mandatory face masks and working from home.

A total of 54 Tory MPs are to send letters to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee of Tory backbenchers, in order to trigger the vote of no confidence. Senior MPs believe around 30 letters were sent.

Johnson’s strained relationship with MPs was highlighted by David Davis, the former Brexit secretary, who said he spent weeks defending Johnson against voters angry at the locked-out Downing Street parties, but concluded he should step down.

He told the Commons: ‘I’ll remind him of a quote that may be familiar to his ear – Leo Amery to Neville Chamberlain: ‘You’ve sat here too long for all the good you’ve done. In the name of God, go”.

Davis’ intervention at the end of Prime Minister’s Questions came after Wakeford’s defection, which had a unifying effect on MPs. Government insiders claimed that the letters of no confidence in the prime minister had been withdrawn. One said: “The rebels have overplayed their hand, they don’t have the numbers to overthrow Boris.”

A Tory MP said: ‘Wakeford has calmed things down. His defection made people think, “It’s getting a little crazy.”

Some of the plotters against Johnson – including a group of 2019 MPs behind an effort dubbed the ‘pork pie plot’, a reference to leader Alicia Kearns’ Melton Mowbray constituency – have said their position on the prime minister’s impeachment had not changed.

“He undermines everything the party has achieved,” said one. The rebels said another 10 censorship letters were submitted on Wednesday.

Johnson’s allies believe he could still face a no-confidence vote following the publication of the Partygate investigation. Johnson confirmed that Gray’s report would be released next week.

A senior official said she was to submit “a multi-page conclusion on the main findings to Downing Street, which would then be made public”.

Gray is also said to be aware of the constitutional implications of her report and the consequences for the public service if she plays a role in Johnson’s defenestration. A Whitehall official said: ‘Sue is a smart person and she is acutely aware of the political pressure on her and the wider civil service.

If a vote of no confidence is triggered before the publication of his report, it may not take place immediately. A Tory MP familiar with the talks said it would take longer than when a contest was called against Theresa May in 2018. Then the vote of confidence took place within 24 hours.

“It wouldn’t make sense to hold the vote before Sue Gray reported,” he said. “After the inquiry, some MPs may wish to withdraw their letters, as well as others who may submit them, depending on what his report on the Prime Minister says.”