Politics
Boris Johnson buys time as Tories rally behind embattled leader
Boris Johnson has secured an uneasy truce with his own party after being told to quit by a former senior Tory minister and a Tory MP who defected to Labour.
Christian Wakeford, MP for Bury South, crossed the floor of the House of Commons to join the opposition Labor Party, blinding Johnson minutes before Prime Minister’s Questions. But the defection also rallied many wayward Tory MPs behind their leader.
MPs said Johnson had bought himself a reprieve until next week when an investigation into the ‘Partygate’ scandal involving Downing Street events that breached coronavirus restrictions will conclude. The rallies are being investigated by senior civil servant Sue Gray, although Number 10 is also bracing for more revelations about the parties in the coming days.
As some of his party critics pushed for a no-confidence vote, Johnson tried to rally support by ending all remaining Covid restrictions in England, including mandatory face masks and working from home.
A total of 54 Tory MPs are to send letters to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee of Tory backbenchers, in order to trigger the vote of no confidence. Senior MPs believe around 30 letters were sent.
Johnson’s strained relationship with MPs was highlighted by David Davis, the former Brexit secretary, who said he spent weeks defending Johnson against voters angry at the locked-out Downing Street parties, but concluded he should step down.
He told the Commons: ‘I’ll remind him of a quote that may be familiar to his ear – Leo Amery to Neville Chamberlain: ‘You’ve sat here too long for all the good you’ve done. In the name of God, go”.
Davis’ intervention at the end of Prime Minister’s Questions came after Wakeford’s defection, which had a unifying effect on MPs. Government insiders claimed that the letters of no confidence in the prime minister had been withdrawn. One said: “The rebels have overplayed their hand, they don’t have the numbers to overthrow Boris.”
A Tory MP said: ‘Wakeford has calmed things down. His defection made people think, “It’s getting a little crazy.”
Some of the plotters against Johnson – including a group of 2019 MPs behind an effort dubbed the ‘pork pie plot’, a reference to leader Alicia Kearns’ Melton Mowbray constituency – have said their position on the prime minister’s impeachment had not changed.
“He undermines everything the party has achieved,” said one. The rebels said another 10 censorship letters were submitted on Wednesday.
Johnson’s allies believe he could still face a no-confidence vote following the publication of the Partygate investigation. Johnson confirmed that Gray’s report would be released next week.
A senior official said she was to submit “a multi-page conclusion on the main findings to Downing Street, which would then be made public”.
Gray is also said to be aware of the constitutional implications of her report and the consequences for the public service if she plays a role in Johnson’s defenestration. A Whitehall official said: ‘Sue is a smart person and she is acutely aware of the political pressure on her and the wider civil service.
If a vote of no confidence is triggered before the publication of his report, it may not take place immediately. A Tory MP familiar with the talks said it would take longer than when a contest was called against Theresa May in 2018. Then the vote of confidence took place within 24 hours.
“It wouldn’t make sense to hold the vote before Sue Gray reported,” he said. “After the inquiry, some MPs may wish to withdraw their letters, as well as others who may submit them, depending on what his report on the Prime Minister says.”
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/eadd09d2-4617-456c-b97f-8ce970a345b9
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022