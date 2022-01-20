The athletes who will march in front of Xi Jinping will be complicit in a propaganda operation

China’s totalitarian regime now poses an imminent war threat to Taiwan. Military beach landing exercises, daily fighter-bomber overflights are filmed and continuously broadcast on state television in intensive national-imperialist propaganda. Just like Putin who ordered the Russian army to invade Georgia on the opening day of the Beijing Games in 2008, Xi Jinping could benefit from the diversion of Winter Games bringing together the whole “sports family” under his supervision, to increase pressure on Taiwan, which he intends to annex sooner or later. It would be irresponsible to exclude a priori the hypothesis of an invasion during the Olympic show business!

However, everything happens as if the Olympic war could not take place. Without even waiting for a common position from the European Union, the French president thus aligned himself with the anti-boycott position of the environmental minister for foreign affairs Annalena Baerbock: “The Olympic Games are a celebration of sport. We must not take advantage of it to play politics”. The Chinese Party-State, it seems, does not play politics! Above all, the social-liberal government of Olaf Scholz avoids undermining the efforts of his compatriot Thomas Bach, the current president of the IOC, in strengthening Sino-German commercial partnerships… The ministers of the Castex government followed the maneuver by repeating the ideological intoxication of Chinese power: sport has nothing to do with politics, athletes must be “preserved”. Thus Jean-Michel Blanquer declared that “sport is a world in itself which must be preserved as much as possible from political interference”. And the Minister of Sports Roxana Maracineanu added “that it is important to be able to accompany our athletes […] because our champions have trained, prepared”. not a world apart, above ground and outside time.

The whatever it takes Olympic

Incitements to sports collaboration are multiplying in the French press. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a faithful admirer of the repression of the Tibetan people by the Chinese people’s army and the regimes which shoot at their people (Cuba, Venezuela…), believes with the mortuary of a Stalinist that “France should not boycott the Beijing Games any more than those of Moscow in 1980”. Pascal Boniface, the friend of athletes who do Olympic tourism in dictatorships, finds that “it is not fair to [les] deprive of being able to defend their chances” and that “if countries are infrequent, they should not be so only for sports activities”. However, Boniface pretends to forget that in the economic war and diplomatic conflicts with “countries infréquentables”, a whole series of real measures-sanctions are taken (blocking of financial assets, prohibitions of territory, increases in customs tariffs, expulsions, cancellation of treaties, etc.). How and why should the exception of athletes who behave like mercenaries of paid effort in the Olympic business?Why should they be exempted from the political retaliatory measures taken by the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, the European Union to sanction the actions of Belarus, Russia or China?

For IRIS researcher Carole Gomez, a zealous follower of the Olympics, whatever the cost, “the logic of the boycott, whether diplomatic […] or athletic […], appears above all as a solution that seems more cosmetic than really convincing […], an outmoded weapon, unable to federate beyond political differences”. Stating that in a newspaper, L’Humanité, which has never stood out for its defense of human rights in the countries of “really existing socialism”, here it revises history outrageously because the campaigns to boycott the Moscow Games, for example , made it possible to sensitize international public opinion on the crimes of the Soviet bureaucracy (the gulags, forced psychiatrization, ideological rectification of opponents, state doping of sportsmen-soldiers, etc.) and to send a message of support for democratic dissidents hunted down by the KGB.

The Jesse Owens Myth

On the other hand, it has never been demonstrated that sportsmen would constitute a “very powerful soft power” capable of making totalitarian regimes doubt their strength, as two sports journalists from Le Monde, Aude Lasjaunias and Nicolas Lepeltier, think over and over again olympic lobby slogans imagining “the political consciences and the word of the sportsmen […] freed” and naively believing that under the close surveillance of the Guoanbu (State Security) “the “destabilize” of the Olympic Games that their organizers fear could ultimately, more than States, come from the athletes themselves. The myth of a quadruple gold medalist Jesse Owens in Berlin in 1936 who would have made Nazi Germany tremble has a hard life… The historical truth is that the “grandiose success of the Berlin Games” which contributed to the “glorification of the Nazi regime” (Pierre de Coubertin, Le Journal, August 27, 1936) was a decisive step in legitimizing the Hitler regime and led the National Socialist Wehrmacht to the imperialist war that we know.

The athletes who will parade in front of Xi Jinping and the caciques of the Single Party will become accomplices in a crude propaganda operation by conscientiously playing the puppets of a Chinese shadow theatre. Having become export commodities on the financial markets of the globalized market, athletes are little more than pawns in the political chessboard. During the Games, they will be Xi Jinping’s gladiators and, if the war against Taiwan should take place (or that of Russia against Ukraine – bis repetita…), their medals will be pitiful commemorative charms of an infamy .

It is therefore ridiculous to support like researcher Lukas Aubin that it would be “today much more effective to be present during the event than to be absent”. We saw during the Beijing Games 2008 what was the fate of the nunuches little badges “For a better world” that the French sportsmen wanted to display on their equipment: in the closet! The choice of Thomas Bach and the Olympic nomenklatura to entrust to a draconian and war-mongering country the possibility of “putting sport at the service of Humanity” according to the pompous sophistication of the “Olympic truce, of ” the independence of sport” and the “universality of its values” is the choice of pure and simple alignment with the strategy of geopolitical hegemony of a regime which intends to enforce its law by all means. line of the collective appeal published in Le Figaro on December 8, we denounce this choice by calling for a clear and distinct boycott of the Beijing Games!

Signatories: Dominique Baqué (philosopher, historian and art critic), Miguel Benasayag (philosopher and psychoanalyst), Jean-François Braunstein (professor of philosophy at the University of Paris I Panthéon Sorbonne), Jean-Marie Brohm (professor emeritus of sociology at Montpellier III University), Pascal Bruckner (philosopher and writer), Anne-Lise Diet (psychoanalyst, analyst of groups and institutions), Christian Godin (philosopher), Marie Holzman (sinologist, president of the association Solidarité Chine ), Marc Jimenez, (philosopher, professor emeritus at the University of Paris I) Bernard Michon (professor emeritus of social sciences at the University of Strasbourg, honorary president of the Marc Bloch University of Strasbourg), Robert Misrahi (professor emeritus in ethical philosophy at the University of Paris I Panthéon-Sorbonne), Fabien Ollier (director of the journal Quel Sport?), Laetitia Petit (lecturer-HDR in clinical psychology at the University of Aix-Marseille), Robert Redeke r (philosopher and writer), Louis Sala-Molins, (professor emeritus of political philosophy at the Universities of Paris I and Toulouse II), Xavier-Laurent Salvador, (lecturer-HDR at the Sorbonne-Paris-Cité University), Daniel Salvatore Schiffer (philosopher and writer), Françoise Schwab (historian and editor of the posthumous works of Vladimir Jankélévitch), Annie Sugier (president of the International Women’s Law League), Pierre-André Taguieff (philosopher and political scientist, director of research at the CNRS ) and Patrick Vassort (lecturer-HDR in sociology at UFRSTAPS in Caen).



