Supreme Court allows January 6 committee to obtain Trump documents





In an unsigned order, the Majority wrote that Trump’s request for a stay while the case progresses presents significant questions, including whether and under what circumstances a former president can obtain a court order restraining the disclosure of confidential documents of his term, in the face of the incumbent president’s decision to waive the privilege.

But an appeals court ruling against Trump did not address those issues, the order said.

Because the appeals court found that President Trump’s claims would have failed even if he were the incumbent, his status as a former president did not necessarily make any difference to the courts’ decision, according to the order.

Within hours of the decision, the National Archives turned over hundreds of pages of documents to the committee.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chair of the committee, and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chair, called the decision a victory for the rule of law and American democracy.

Our work continues to uncover all the facts about the January 6 violence and its causes, they said.

It was the latest example of a case in which the Supreme Court, which includes three justices appointed by Trump, ruled against him and his allies on issues related to the 2020 election.

Because the House committee investigating the attack searched the records of the National Archives, both Biden and Trump had the opportunity to disagree.

Trump invoked executive privilege, a doctrine intended to protect the confidentiality of presidential communications, on some of the documents.

These sweeping demands are indicative of the committees’ extensive investigation into a political enemy, divorced from all legislative duties of Congress, his lawyers told the judges in an emergency request.

Biden took a different view in October by declining to assert executive privilege over some of the materials.

Congress is examining an attack on our Constitution and our democratic institutions instigated and fueled by those sworn to protect them, and the conduct under investigation goes far beyond typical deliberations regarding the proper discharge of the President’s constitutional responsibilities, the President wrote. White House attorney Dana Remus.

She added that executive privilege should not be used to protect information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to overturn the Constitution itself.

The committee demanded detailed records of Trump’s every move and meeting on the day of the assault. The panel requests include information about any plans formed in the White House or other federal agencies to derail the congressional vote count.

House investigators are seeking information on Trump’s lack of action to call the mob and more details on his pressure campaign to overturn the results of an election he lost at the polls.

Among the documents Trump claimed executive privilege over were proposed talking points for Kayleigh McEnany, his former press secretary; a handwritten note regarding January 6; a draft text of a presidential speech for the Save America rally that preceded the mob attack; and a draft executive order on the topic of election integrity, the filing says.

Trump has also sought to block the release of the files of Mark Meadows, his former chief of staff; Stephen Miller, his former senior adviser; and Patrick F. Philbin, his former assistant attorney. Trump also sought to prevent publication of the White House Daily Diary, a record of the President’s movements, phone calls, trips, briefings, meetings and activities, as well as logs showing phone calls to the President and to Vice President Mike Pence regarding Jan. 6. .

Finally, Trump tried to keep secret a draft proclamation honoring Capitol police and two officers who died after the riot, Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and related emails; a memo about a possible multi-state lawsuit that Biden won; an email chain from a government official regarding election-related matters; and talking points about alleged election irregularities in a Michigan county.

Trump told the justices he had a constitutional right to protect congressional documents even though Biden refused to invoke executive privilege over them.

The disagreement between an incumbent president and his predecessor from a rival political party, Trump lawyers told the court, is both novel and underscores the importance of executive privilege and the ability of presidents and their advisers to give and to reliably receive full and candid advice, without fear that communications will be released publicly for a political purpose.

Lawyers for the House committee responded that the Supreme Court should not thwart its investigation. The work of the select committees, they wrote, is of the utmost importance and urgency: to investigate one of the darkest episodes in our nation’s history, a deadly assault on the Capitol and Congress. of the United States, and an unprecedented disruption of the peaceful transfer of power from one president to another.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who served as President George W. Bush’s personal secretary, was the only judge to issue a signed opinion in the case. He said the appeals court, in a passage the majority said was non-binding, got its analysis wrong.

A former president must be able to successfully claim presidential communications privilege for communications that occurred during his or her presidency, even if the current president does not support the claim for privilege, Kavanaugh wrote. To hold otherwise would be to eviscerate executive privilege for presidential communications.

Trump had filed a lawsuit to block the release of the documents, saying the committee was investigating possible criminal conduct, a line of inquiry he said was inappropriate and the panel had no valid legislative reason to pursue. the requested information.

Committee lawyers responded that the two tasks were often linked. Congress often legislates by investigating past illegality to determine why it happened, how it could be avoided, if more resources should be allocated to prevention, and if and how existing laws should be changed, they said. wrote, noting that Congress passed major legislation after the Watergate and Teapot Dome scandals.

Judge Tanya Chutkan of the United States. The Washington District Court ruled against Trump in November. A unanimous three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld that decision in December.

Judge Patricia Millett, writing for the panel, acknowledged that former presidents have the right to invoke executive privilege. But she said the privilege is not absolute even when asserted by a sitting president.

In 1974, for example, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that President Richard Nixon must comply with a subpoena requesting recordings of his conversations in the Oval Office, denying his claims of executive privilege.

In his opinion on Wednesday, Kavanaugh said there were important lessons in the courts’ analysis in the Nixon case.

The Nixon court noted, as a historical example, that the Constitutional Convention was held in complete privacy and that the records of the Convention remained confidential for more than 30 years, Kavanaugh wrote. As was the case during the Constitutional Convention, presidential communications privilege can only perform its essential constitutional function if presidents and their advisers can have confidence in the present and future confidentiality of their advice.

Millett wrote that several factors justified releasing the documents despite Trump’s objections.

For starters, she wrote, as incumbent, President Biden is the primary holder and guardian of executive privilege, and he speaks with authority for the interests of the executive. Under our Constitution, we have one president at a time.

It is not uncommon for sitting presidents to waive executive privilege, Millett wrote. Nixon refused to invoke it to block testimony from his aides regarding discussions of possible criminal conduct before a Senate committee investigating the Watergate scandal. President Ronald Reagan authorized the release of documents, including excerpts from his diary, to congressional committees investigating the Iran-Contra affair. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney were interrogated for hours by a commission investigating the September 11, 2001, attacks.

In a Supreme Court brief on behalf of the Biden administration, Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote that Bidens’ decision to allow disclosure of certain documents was also appropriate.

Her decision, she wrote, is unlikely to have a noticeably greater effect on the future frankness of presidential advisers than past presidential decisions not to assert executive privilege in events like Watergate, Iran-Contra and 9/11.

Trump’s lawyers said the former president enjoys special status under a federal law governing the disclosure of presidential records.

President Trump is more than an ordinary citizen, they wrote. He is one of only five living Americans who, as former presidents, have been given special authority to make decisions regarding the disclosure of documents and communications created during their tenure.

Millett wrote that the House committee had a legitimate need for the documents.

It would seem that there are few, if any, interests more imperative within the wheelhouse of Congress than ensuring the safe and uninterrupted conduct of its constitutionally assigned business, she wrote. Here, the House of Representatives is investigating the deadliest attack on the Capitol by national forces in US history.

