Lara Trump says Ron DeSantis needs ‘another chance’ to endorse Donald Trump in 2024





On Wednesday, Lara Trump dismissed rumors of “bad blood” between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis while suggesting that the Florida governor may need “another opportunity” to show his support for Trump ahead of the 2024 election.

Lara Trump was on “Varney & Company” on the Fox Business Network, where she was asked to respond to a report that it was “too much to ask” for DeSantis to preemptively endorse another Trump term in 2024.

She suggested that DeSantis might just need an overhaul.

“Let’s give him another chance. Perhaps he did not mean exactly how these words are interpreted. Let’s wait and see. I haven’t talked to Ron DeSantis about it myself, so I don’t know for sure,” said Trump, who is the former president’s daughter-in-law.

“I’m sure the two are going to be together at some point to discuss things. If Donald Trump is the nominee in 2024, anyone else would almost have to be mad to run in this race on the Republican side,” she added.

“I love Ron DeSantis as Governor of Florida,” she added. “So let everyone figure out what they’re doing. And then we can go tit for tat on this stuff.

Trump noted that the former president has yet to say he will run in 2024.

“The idea that you can actually support someone who hasn’t said they’re showing up, I’m not totally sure. But look, as far as I know, there’s no bad blood here between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis,” she said.

Lara Trump’s comments came just hours after Donald Trump associate Roger Stone, teasing a third-party challenge to DeSantis for governor in 2022, posted a video claiming the former president needed to “hang out ( DeSantis) at the finish line” against Democrat Andrew Gillum.

As Trump World continues to stoke the apparent schism between the governor and his former political boss, those in DeSantis’ orbit say there is no problem. During a Tuesday appearance on Fox Business Channel, Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuez dismissed reports of a Trump/DeSantis split as “media obsession” and “made up animosity.”

The governor addressed Trump’s question in an interview with the center-right RuthlessPodcast. He danced giving blunt answers, saying the media fueled the conflict.

I think that’s what the media do, and you can’t fall for it. You know what they are trying to do. Don’t take the bait and just keep on going. We need everyone united for a big red wave in 2022, DeSantis said.

Trump has predicted that if he runs for president again, DeSantis will not run. But DeSantis didn’t promise to pull out of the race, which apparently upset Trump. Instead, DeSantis tended to deflect the question.

His way on the road. It’s not something I’m planning on, DeSantis said during an appearance on Fox News Channel last fall.

Lately, Trump and DeSantis have been arguing over pandemic politics. The former president urged unscrupulous politicians not to disclose whether or not they received a reminder for COVID-19. The Governor did not say definitively whether he received the reminder or not.

In turn, DeSantis suggested the Trump administration paved the way for lockdown politicians.

What could you do, you know, earlier? I think when COVID first happened, we were actually committed to it. I was saying to Trump, stop the flights from China, because we didn’t know what we were dealing with. But, you know, I never thought in February, early March, that that would lead to locking down the country. I did not do it. I didn’t think it was on the radar. … I had Pence and the CDC director in Port Everglades to talk about cruise ships the second week of March. And no one was talking about shutting down the country. And I think if, knowing now what I knew then, if it was a threat earlier, I would have been a lot louder, you know, trying to say, it’s not, said DeSantis on the Ruthless podcast.

