Politics
System being created where there is no room for any discrimination: PM Modi
Affirming that an India of innovative thinking and approach and progressive decisions is emerging, Prime Minister Narendra Mod said on Thursday that a system is being created in which there is no room for no discrimination.
Delivering the keynote speech virtually at the national launch ceremony of “Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore”, Modino noted that everyone’s progress is aligned with the nation’s progress and stressed the need for attach importance to his duties for the development of the country.
He also spoke about the efforts to tarnish India’s image, including at the international level, and said there was a need to counter them and present a correct image of the country.
Read also | Government drops plans to host Central Asian leaders as main guests on Republic Day due to Covid-19
Insisting on homework, he said: “We must also admit that in the 75 years since independence, a malaise has afflicted our society, our nation and all of us. The discomfort is that we have turned away from our duties and have not given them primacy. .”
Launching year-long initiatives dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Brahma Kumaris, which include more than 30 campaigns and more than 15,000 programs and events, he said people had spoken only about their rights during all these years and fought for them.
Talking about rights may be right to a certain extent in certain circumstances, but completely forgetting one’s duties has played a huge role in India’s weakness, Modis said and called on everyone to work together to fulfill their duties. duties that will eliminate social ills and also take India to new heights.
“We must all light a lamp in the heart of every citizen of the country – the lamp of duty. Together, we will carry the country forward on the path of duty, then the evils that prevail in society will be eliminated and the country will achieve new summits,” the Prime Minister said.
Read also | Fuel price freeze eases inflationary pressure and bolsters PM Modi’s election hopes
He also called on organizations like Brahma Kumaris which have an international presence to work to present India’s good image abroad and dispel the rumors that are spreading about it.
“You have all witnessed various efforts being made to defame the image of India. A lot is also happening internationally. We cannot wash our hands saying that this is all just politics This is not about politics but about our country,” the prime minister said.
In his speech, Modis said that a society is being built which rests firmly on the foundations of equality and social justice.
The next 25 years, a reference to the approaching centenary of India’s independence in 2047, are ones of hard work, sacrifice, austerity and penance, he said, adding that people must recover in this period what our society has lost in “hundreds of years of slavery”.
“Amrit Kaal is not for dreaming while sleeping, but for the deliberate fulfillment of our resolutions. The next 25 years are the period of hard work, sacrifice and tapasya. This 25 year period is meant to reclaim what our society has lost in hundreds of years of slavery, he says.
Chairman of Lok Sabha Om Birla, Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra, Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Gujarat Ashok Gehlot and Bhupendra Patel respectively and Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Bhupender Yadav, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Parshottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary also joined the ceremony virtually.
Brahma Kumaris is a global spiritual movement dedicated to personal transformation and world renewal.
Founded in India in 1937, the Brahma Kumari movement has spread to over 130 countries.
The event took place on the occasion of the 53rd anniversary of the ascension of Pitashree Prajapita Brahma, founding father of the Brahma Kumaris movement.
In his speech, Modi also mentioned India’s tradition of revering and giving importance to women and said, “When the world was plunged into deep darkness and caught up in the old thinking about women, the India worshiped women as Maatri Shakti and Goddess.”
He cited developments such as the entry of women into the armed forces, more maternity leave for working women and better political participation in the form of more votes and representation in the Council of Ministers. as a new mark of trust among women.
This movement is led by society and the gender ratio has improved in the country, he said.
He urged people to keep India’s culture and values alive and to preserve and promote its spirituality and diversity.
At the same time, he stressed the need to continuously upgrade technology, infrastructure, education and health systems.
Watch the latest DH videos here:
Sources
2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/system-being-created-where-there-is-no-place-for-any-discrimination-pm-modi-1072882.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022