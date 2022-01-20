System being created where there is no room for any discrimination: PM Modi

Affirming that an India of innovative thinking and approach and progressive decisions is emerging, Prime Minister Narendra Mod said on Thursday that a system is being created in which there is no room for no discrimination.

Delivering the keynote speech virtually at the national launch ceremony of “Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore”, Modino noted that everyone’s progress is aligned with the nation’s progress and stressed the need for attach importance to his duties for the development of the country.

He also spoke about the efforts to tarnish India’s image, including at the international level, and said there was a need to counter them and present a correct image of the country.

Insisting on homework, he said: “We must also admit that in the 75 years since independence, a malaise has afflicted our society, our nation and all of us. The discomfort is that we have turned away from our duties and have not given them primacy. .”

Launching year-long initiatives dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Brahma Kumaris, which include more than 30 campaigns and more than 15,000 programs and events, he said people had spoken only about their rights during all these years and fought for them.

Talking about rights may be right to a certain extent in certain circumstances, but completely forgetting one’s duties has played a huge role in India’s weakness, Modis said and called on everyone to work together to fulfill their duties. duties that will eliminate social ills and also take India to new heights.

“We must all light a lamp in the heart of every citizen of the country – the lamp of duty. Together, we will carry the country forward on the path of duty, then the evils that prevail in society will be eliminated and the country will achieve new summits,” the Prime Minister said.

He also called on organizations like Brahma Kumaris which have an international presence to work to present India’s good image abroad and dispel the rumors that are spreading about it.

“You have all witnessed various efforts being made to defame the image of India. A lot is also happening internationally. We cannot wash our hands saying that this is all just politics This is not about politics but about our country,” the prime minister said.

In his speech, Modis said that a society is being built which rests firmly on the foundations of equality and social justice.

The next 25 years, a reference to the approaching centenary of India’s independence in 2047, are ones of hard work, sacrifice, austerity and penance, he said, adding that people must recover in this period what our society has lost in “hundreds of years of slavery”.

“Amrit Kaal is not for dreaming while sleeping, but for the deliberate fulfillment of our resolutions. The next 25 years are the period of hard work, sacrifice and tapasya. This 25 year period is meant to reclaim what our society has lost in hundreds of years of slavery, he says.

Chairman of Lok Sabha Om Birla, Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra, Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Gujarat Ashok Gehlot and Bhupendra Patel respectively and Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Bhupender Yadav, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Parshottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary also joined the ceremony virtually.

Brahma Kumaris is a global spiritual movement dedicated to personal transformation and world renewal.

Founded in India in 1937, the Brahma Kumari movement has spread to over 130 countries.

The event took place on the occasion of the 53rd anniversary of the ascension of Pitashree Prajapita Brahma, founding father of the Brahma Kumaris movement.

In his speech, Modi also mentioned India’s tradition of revering and giving importance to women and said, “When the world was plunged into deep darkness and caught up in the old thinking about women, the India worshiped women as Maatri Shakti and Goddess.”

He cited developments such as the entry of women into the armed forces, more maternity leave for working women and better political participation in the form of more votes and representation in the Council of Ministers. as a new mark of trust among women.

This movement is led by society and the gender ratio has improved in the country, he said.

He urged people to keep India’s culture and values ​​alive and to preserve and promote its spirituality and diversity.

At the same time, he stressed the need to continuously upgrade technology, infrastructure, education and health systems.

